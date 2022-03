8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. $35, $45 and $70. Ferst Center for the Performing Arts, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-894-9600. The cast of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” brings their new improv tour to Atlanta with a 90-minute show of improvised comedy. Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will invent funny scenes on the spot, and audience members are encouraged to bring their ideas and suggestions. You may even be invited to be on stage with the cast.

