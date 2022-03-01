ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘1883’ Returning? What the Future Looks Like for Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Is Taylor Sheridan continuing “ 1883 ”? Since the first season came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, viewers have been eager to know what comes next.

Upon a quick search, the answer is yes. Paramount Plus has ordered more episodes of “1883,” an announcement made during the streamer’s investors call on Feb. 15. That day, it was also revealed that the “ Yellowstone ” universe will continue with another chapter, “1932,” set to follow the Dutton family “during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”

Following Sunday’s finale, however, Sheridan shared that he’s seemingly closed the door on “1883.”

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it, and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on,” Sheridan told Deadline. “You did see them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore. On to the next peek through the window. I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen ‘Yellowstone.’ Let it live on its own merits. Yes for those fans of ‘Yellowstone,’ there are some real Easter eggs and understanding you can take away from that, that informs the way you watch ‘Yellowstone.’ I like that model. For me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

He added, “We wanted to make a 10-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did.”

Does that mean that “1883” is over? Variety confirms that additional episodes have been ordered but “the creative is still being determined.”

Tim McGraw, who led Season 1 alongside Sam Elliott, is also interested in doing more .

“Taylor is such a brilliant writer that I can only imagine what he’s going to come up with, and whatever I imagine is probably not even going to be close. So I don’t have any idea. I’m as anxious as anyone to see what happens,” McGraw tells Variety . “We’re sort of in limbo like everyone else.”

Sheridan, for his part, has multiple other projects under his overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, including “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone, which will debut on the streamer in the fall. “Land Man,” starring Billy Bob Thornton and “Lioness” starring Zoe Saldana and produced by Nicole Kidman, will debut in 2023.

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
