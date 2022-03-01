Concord man incompetent to stand trial for wife’s death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Concord man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the death of his wife last May.

Philip Couture strangled his wife, Marlene, at their home and was charged with second-degree murder, officials said. But WMUR-TV reports that prosecutors agree with his attorney that he is not competent to stand trial.

At a hearing Tuesday, defense attorney Bonnie Howard Sisak said Couture underwent extensive testing with doctors who agreed he has major neurocognitive disorder.

A hearing on whether Couture represents a danger to community is set for next month.