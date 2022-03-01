ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Concord man incompetent to stand trial for wife’s death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Concord man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the death of his wife last May.

Philip Couture strangled his wife, Marlene, at their home and was charged with second-degree murder, officials said. But WMUR-TV reports that prosecutors agree with his attorney that he is not competent to stand trial.

At a hearing Tuesday, defense attorney Bonnie Howard Sisak said Couture underwent extensive testing with doctors who agreed he has major neurocognitive disorder.

A hearing on whether Couture represents a danger to community is set for next month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

St. Louis man convicted of killing mother of his child

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a St. Louis man of murder for fatally shooting the mother of his child outside a St. Louis clothing in 2020. Nolin Holder, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2020 killing of 21-year-old Malasia Pruitt outside the Gen X clothing store, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy