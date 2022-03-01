Food Fair in Poca to close April 1

POCA, WV (WOWK)—The Food Fair in Poca is set to close soon, which will leave residents with very few options when it comes to grocery shopping.

“It’s going to be very inconvenient, because now you got to go to Walmart or somewhere else you don’t want to go,” said Poca resident, Hurl White.

Councilmember Matt West tells 13 News that the Poca Food Fair will close on April 1, 2022.

This means that the closest grocery store for Poca residents will be the Walmart in Cross Lanes.

“If you need a piece of meat you cant get it at dollar tree, and you don’t want to drive all the way to Walmart, or even up Nitro to Nitro Supermarket,” said councilmember, Dreama Ward. “It’s very much needed right here in this area.”

We’ve reached out to Food Fair and they have not responded, but residents said they are upset and are not ready to see the store go.

Councilmembers said they are working to adapt, and hope to fill this space with another grocery store.

