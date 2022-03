Last week, the Center for Disease Control updated its guidance for the general population regarding wearing masks indoors, as well as the requirement for face masks on school buses and vans. These changes come as a result of the drop in COVID-19 cases in the country and moves us towards a system that asks the individual to assess risk and determine the best actions to take. Anyone 2 years old and older must continue to wear a mask when...

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 42 MINUTES AGO