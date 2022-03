Even before 2021, Kansas City Chiefs fans either loved or despised safety Daniel Sorensen. The former Brigham Young Cougar has spent his entire career in Kansas City, joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Sorensen served as a special teams starter for his first few years but steadily increased his defensive snaps. After playing in nearly half of Kansas City’s defensive plays in 2016, the Chiefs re-signed Sorensen to a four-year, $16 million deal. The once nondescript rookie had evolved into a glue player for Kansas City, being a reliable third or fourth option at safety.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO