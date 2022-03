CHICAGO (CBS) — The City Council on Wednesday gave City Hall the go-ahead to negotiate the purchase of a recently shuttered Aldi store in West Garfield Park, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot seeks to have another grocery store take its place and eliminate a food desert from the city’s West Side. The ordinance approved by the City Council would give the Lightfoot administration leverage to buy the shuttered Aldi store n the 3800 block of West Madison Street if the company can’t sell the site to another grocer. If the city were to purchase the site, the Department of Planning and Development would...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO