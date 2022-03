Mockingbird Station, the mixed-use center at Mockingbird and US-75, has a quartet of new shops coming online, one an intriguing restaurant centered entirely on brunch. Called 360 Brunch House, it's going into the former Edith's Bistro space at 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane, #160, where it will open in the spring. It's a spinoff of the original location which opened in Mansfield in 2019. A release says it will serve "only high-quality dishes, consistently prepared by genuine people." None of your artificial people at this place.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO