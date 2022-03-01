Trending with the Tide: Things are Clicking Again for Alabama Basketball

Director of sports science Matt Rhea is officially leaving the Alabama football program. After 247Sports’ Josh Pate reported Monday that Rhea was expected to join the New Orleans Saints, the strength coach tweeted a farewell to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. “Love my Alabama guys and grateful to...
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Megan Abrams scored 25 points, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis had double-doubles and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn 75-68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday. Allie Craig Gruce, who had four 3-pointers this season, hit four in the game and scored a career-high 14...
Alabama is reportedly bolstering its coaching staff by poaching from an SEC rival. According to FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett, the Crimson Tide are hiring former Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams as an analyst. However, Williams wasn’t with the Tigers for long. As Barnett noted, Auburn let him go last...
Shaquille O'Neal was a horrific teammate to rookies back in the day ... so says Gary Payton, who claims the Big Diesel used to pour his waste on guys who were using the bathroom. Payton, who was Shaq's teammate for one year with the Lakers and then two years with...
While James Harden has sizzled in his start with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons has been bogged down by a bad back which has prevented him from even making his Brooklyn Nets debut. All eyes are on the Nets’ schedule with a March 10 trip to Philadelphia. That Ben Simmons...
There may be recruiting predictions rolling in for Arch Manning, but Manning’s high school coach says the five-star quarterback isn’t closing in on a decision. In an interview with WGNO, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said Manning has not narrowed down his options yet. “He really is...
Arch Manning’s recruitment has drawn unprecedented attention. The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, Arch has received offers from every prominent program in the country. One school in particular has emerged as the potential favorite: the University of Alabama. On Tuesday, On3 released its latest prediction machine update...
Isaiah Wong hit 5 of 9 3-point attempts and Miami guaranteed itself a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament by beating Boston College 81-70 on Wednesday night. Miami plays its regular-season finale Saturday at Syracuse. If Duke beats North Carolina in its final game of...
Ohio State has made a couple of key additions to its football program. Zach Grant has been named the Buckeyes’ director of player personnel, and Nick Murphy will be the director of recruiting strategy. Grant worked at Western Kentucky before coming to Ohio State. He was the football program’s...
INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama receiver John Metchie found himself in a familiar position in Indianapolis on Wednesday, watching from the sideline. Metchie is at the NFL Combine to meet with teams and undergo the physicals portion of the draft evaluation process. But when it comes to competing, Metchie remains sidelined,...
You might be saying, but Rob, Art Briles was just hired last week by Grambling State, what do you mean he won't be coaching again in College Football? Well, dear reader, the man has already resigned his post due to the deserved backlash surrounding the hire. Briles was hired by...
Today is the last day of February. On the last day of January, Alabama football received its first commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle. So, who was it? Four-star cornerback Elliot Washington II out of Venice (Fla.) High School. He made his decision to pull the trigger after attending Junior Day.
As college football closes the book on the 2022 recruiting class and turns its attention to the 2023 class, every contending team has one name on its mind: Arch Manning. Manning is the nation's No. 1 rated quarterback out of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 6-foot-4 rising senior is the grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning and nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning.
Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.
Alabama got a little preview of the spookier side of spring. We started off the week wondering whether we’d get rough weather on Thursday. We end it by talking about some storm damage in parts of the state. Also on today’s briefing, we have legislative updates (including food-truck alcohol)...
K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, Jabari Smith had 27 points overall and No. 5 Auburn held off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime Wednesday night. With the win, the Tigers (26-4, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. It marks the fourth SEC title for Auburn and the program’s first since the 2017-18 season.
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are just 4-6 in their last 10 contests, and now hold just a half-game lead over the 3rd-seed Memphis Grizzlies. It is no secret that Golden State has not been playing their best basketball, but what exactly is the issue? According to Steph Curry, it is a lack of consistency and focus.
After losing by three points in Tuscaloosa and seven points at home to Alabama, the Auburn women’s basketball team will try to produce a better result at a neutral site when it faces its in-state rival on Wednesday at Nashville. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled to tip off...
