Trending with the Tide: Things are Clicking Again for Alabama Basketball

Bradenton Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Trending with the Tide where we give a stock...

www.bradenton.com

247Sports

Matt Rhea pens farewell tweet to Alabama, reveals his replacement

Director of sports science Matt Rhea is officially leaving the Alabama football program. After 247Sports’ Josh Pate reported Monday that Rhea was expected to join the New Orleans Saints, the strength coach tweeted a farewell to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. “Love my Alabama guys and grateful to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Alabama beats Auburn in SEC basketball tournament

Megan Abrams scored 25 points, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis had double-doubles and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn 75-68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday. Allie Craig Gruce, who had four 3-pointers this season, hit four in the game and scored a career-high 14...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Expected To Hire Former Auburn Coach

Alabama is reportedly bolstering its coaching staff by poaching from an SEC rival. According to FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett, the Crimson Tide are hiring former Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams as an analyst. However, Williams wasn’t with the Tigers for long. As Barnett noted, Auburn let him go last...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s High School Coach Details Recruitment Status

There may be recruiting predictions rolling in for Arch Manning, but Manning’s high school coach says the five-star quarterback isn’t closing in on a decision. In an interview with WGNO, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said Manning has not narrowed down his options yet. “He really is...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Look: Recruiting Model Has New Prediction For Arch Manning

Arch Manning’s recruitment has drawn unprecedented attention. The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, Arch has received offers from every prominent program in the country. One school in particular has emerged as the potential favorite: the University of Alabama. On Tuesday, On3 released its latest prediction machine update...
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Miami earns a double ACC bye, beats Boston College 81-71

Isaiah Wong hit 5 of 9 3-point attempts and Miami guaranteed itself a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament by beating Boston College 81-70 on Wednesday night. Miami plays its regular-season finale Saturday at Syracuse. If Duke beats North Carolina in its final game of...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Program Announces 2 New Additions

Ohio State has made a couple of key additions to its football program. Zach Grant has been named the Buckeyes’ director of player personnel, and Nick Murphy will be the director of recruiting strategy. Grant worked at Western Kentucky before coming to Ohio State. He was the football program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alt 101.7

The Alabama Crimson Tide Is The Obvious Choice for Arch Manning

As college football closes the book on the 2022 recruiting class and turns its attention to the 2023 class, every contending team has one name on its mind: Arch Manning. Manning is the nation's No. 1 rated quarterback out of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 6-foot-4 rising senior is the grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning and nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

No. 5 Auburn wins in OT, earns at least a share of SEC title

K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, Jabari Smith had 27 points overall and No. 5 Auburn held off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime Wednesday night. With the win, the Tigers (26-4, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. It marks the fourth SEC title for Auburn and the program’s first since the 2017-18 season.
AUBURN, AL
Bradenton Herald

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors Struggles

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are just 4-6 in their last 10 contests, and now hold just a half-game lead over the 3rd-seed Memphis Grizzlies. It is no secret that Golden State has not been playing their best basketball, but what exactly is the issue? According to Steph Curry, it is a lack of consistency and focus.
NBA
247Sports

Tigers to face Tide in SEC Women's Basketball Tournament opener

After losing by three points in Tuscaloosa and seven points at home to Alabama, the Auburn women’s basketball team will try to produce a better result at a neutral site when it faces its in-state rival on Wednesday at Nashville. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled to tip off...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

