Salineville dropout recovery school receives donation for outdoor welding facility

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salineville school is receiving a big donation to help it advance forward.

Utica Shale Academy is a dropout recovery school. It’s aimed at helping students graduate high school and also obtain a skilled trade.

Tuesday, the school was presented with a $75,000 check from Ascent Resources. It’s for them to build an outside welding facility.

“That will have 20 5X5 outdoor welding labs, and it will also have a 24X50 indoor structure where the materials will be held and a forklift for loading and unloading the equipment,” said Bill Watson, Utica Shale Academy superintendent.

Right now, students are learning to weld inside, but Watson says that doesn’t prepare them for the weather conditions they’ll face when working in the real world. The new outdoor facility will help in that area.

The hope is for it to be up and running within six to eight weeks.

