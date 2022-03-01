ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GR African American Museum looks to expand in new home

By Rachel Van Gilder
 1 day ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives is working to get new digs that would expand its square footage nearly tenfold.

It announced Monday that it plans to the office building at 245 State St. SE, between Jefferson and Lafayette avenues, not far from downtown. It’s three floors and 18,000 square feet.

An undated courtesy photo of 245 State Street SE in Grand Rapids, which the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives is working to buy.

Right now, GRAAMA has a small pace inside a building on Monroe Center downtown. The museum says the new space is nearly nine times larger than its current spot.

“I love the Monroe Center space, but the overwhelming support from this community demands that GRAAMA grows in size and stature,” GRAAMA founder and executive director George Bayard said in a statement. “The vision we have for 245 State Street is why we waited for seven years to find the perfect location. All of our dreams will come to fruition: larger museum space, full-sized art gallery, community gathering space, and dedicated parking are only a few. The stories and people of the Grand Rapids African American community have to be preserved for all time and GRAAMA is set to make that happen.”

GRAAMA will need to raise some $5.3 million to buy the building and renovations. It says it will announcing a fundraising drive soon. In the meantime, you can donate to GRAAMA at its website .

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

