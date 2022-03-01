ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 PEN America Literary Awards Winners

Cover picture for the articleThe Trees, Percival Everett (Graywolf Press) Harrow, Joy Williams (Knopf) The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper) Orwell’s Roses, Rebecca Solnit (Viking) PEN America “confers...

