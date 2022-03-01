ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

GUILTY: Woman Admits Stealing Funds While Treasurer Of Sussex County Youth Program

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9TUi_0eSbKYKe00
Sussex County Superior Court Photo Credit: https://njcourts.gov/courts/vicinages/morsus.html

A Sussex County woman admitted in court Monday to stealing youth group funds while serving as its treasurer, authorities said.

Justine Lynn, 44, pled guilty to theft at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Lynn, of Franklin, stole between $500 and $75,000 from Wallkill Valley Junior Football and Cheerleading Inc. while serving as its treasurer in Hardyston Township between Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, and Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, Koch said.

Lynn is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 22.

Lynn was represented by Martin Morrison, Esq., while the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Sally Anne Monkemeier.

