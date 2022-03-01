ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Taylor is set to vacate the light-welterweight throne in pursuit of Terence Crawford and a furious Jack Catterall wants his shot at vengeance... so what comes next for both fighters after their controversial undisputed battle last weekend?

 1 day ago

Three days have now passed since he was cruelly and inexplicably denied his rightful place on top of the light-welterweight throne, but for Jack Catterall the burning sense of injustice will continue to run deep.

On Saturday night he should have been crowned the new 140lbs king. It seems every man and his dog is in agreement about that.

Yet instead, despite winning a handful of rounds at best and being floored in the eighth, current emperor Josh Taylor illegitimately reigned supreme again thanks to a couple of farcical scorecards in his favour.

Jack Catterall was denied what many felt was a clear win against Josh Taylor on Saturday night
Taylor retained his undisputed light-welterweight crown in highly controversial fashion

The British Boxing Board of Control have revealed they will be investigating Saturday's result after it sparked a level of outrage not seen on these shores since Carl Froch controversially stopped George Groves back in November 2013.

Unfortunately for Catterall, who is already calling for a rematch, unlike Groves he will not get an immediate shot at vengeance. Well, not for the undisputed title anyway.

Despite his unwavering public front that he was a deserving winner Taylor will know deep down that Catterall got the better of him in Glasgow last weekend. For a fighter and champion as fiercely driven as him, that is a wrong that needs to be righted.

In typical circumstances the Scot would most probably jump at the chance to arrange an instant rematch, prepare for it like never before and put to bed any doubts over his credibility as champion by coming out on top.

However, it was glaringly obvious when he stepped onto the scales at last Friday's weigh-in, while looking as gaunt and drained as he ever has done at 140lbs, that a subsequent move up to welterweight is now essential for both his health and wealth.

The champion looked more drained than usual when stepping onto the scales last Friday
He then followed that up with a lethargic and frail performance at the SSE Hydro Arena
Taylor has therefore already revealed he will be moving up to welterweight next

More lucrative opportunities against the likes of Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas at 147lbs were always going to be next in his sights once Catterall had seemingly been brushed aside. Though after an unusually lethargic and frail showing, heading to welterweight is now essential.

Taylor clearly cannot boil himself down to the light-welterweight limit any longer and is therefore set to embark on a fresh bid for supremacy. He has already welcomed a rematch with Catterall at welterweight, but it would be a surprise to see the latter follow him there and accept that offer with no titles up for grabs.

While the BBBoC cannot overturn his disgraceful defeat last weekend, when Taylor vacates his four championships as expected Catterall will hope to be granted a shot at the WBO title he was previously mandatory for.

He is hoping to test himself against elite opposition up at 147lbs such as Terence Crawford

The WBO would likely match him with their No 2-ranked light-welterweight, which as things stand is Australian star Liam Paro.

Paro, 25, has won all 22 of his professional contests to date, although he is yet to be tested against world-level opposition and has only fought outside of his home country on one occasion so far.

Other potential opponents in the frame to meet Catterall for the vacant title would be No 3-ranked Teofimo Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion set to move up to light-welterweight after his defeat against George Kambosos Jr last year, and No 4 and 5-ranked stars Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0) and Jose Zepeda (35-2).

It remains to be seen how he copes at 140lbs, but Lopez, considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in world boxing prior to his humbling against Kambosos, would pose Catterall's biggest threat if firing on all cylinders.

Catterall will hope to compete for the vacant WBO title if Taylor moves up as expected
Australian fighter Liam Paro is the No 2-ranked fighter who would be in line for a shot
Teofimo Lopez is also ranked at No 3 ahead of his impending move up to light-welterweight

Nevertheless, it would be a surprise to see Paro fail to grasp his golden opportunity in the No 2 slot, and that is certainly a winnable fight for the Brit.

Getting his hands on the WBO title would be the perfect next step on his delayed route to the light-welterweight summit, before he could turn his attention to potential unifications with other belt holders.

As for Taylor, WBO rules state that any undisputed champion who moves up in weight is automatically installed as their mandatory challenger in that division. He may have lost his crown jewels in the eyes of many, but on paper the 31-year-old will still enjoy that luxury when he ventures into the welterweight ranks.

Yet on the back of a punishing and gruelling encounter with Catterall, and having never competed at the weight before, Taylor is not ready to jump straight in with current champion and pound-for-pound master Crawford.

Taylor would benefit from one or two warm-up fights at welterweight before facing Crawford

It would serve him better to undergo a couple of 147lbs warm-ups before locking horns with one of the division's giants. A routine, winnable outing against an overmatched foe first followed by a slightly more challenging task to ensure he is fully prepared for another crack at world honours.

Once the initial tune-up bout is complete, a fringe world-level opponent such as David Avanesyan or Egidijus Kavaliauskas would be a difficult test that Taylor is more than capable of overcoming. An all-British battle with former champion Kell Brook could even be of interest.

Though with that being said, all three of those potential match-ups would also represent a significant risk when a mandatory shot at Crawford is already on the table.

Whatever their next moves, Taylor and Catterall appear to be setting off in different directions.

