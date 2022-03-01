ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Three arrested after 'shots fired' in drive-by shooting in Marion

By Sophia Veneziano, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1GVT_0eSbKMzA00

Five rounds of "shots fired" Monday afternoon were reported by a resident within the 2400-block of Marion-Marysville Road resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

According to a release, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident after the caller reported that a subject named Destin Mullins, 20, had fired the rounds as he passed the residence in a gray / silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

No injuries were reported by the caller.

Responding Deputies located the reported vehicle near the intersection of Broad Street and Davids Street in the City of Marion. They found the vehicle was still occupied by Mullins, Tyler Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old male.

They also found a loaded 9mm pistol, a Masterpiece Arms "MAC 10," in the roadway nearby.

After conducting an investigation, Deputies arrested all three individuals.

Mullins was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and weapons under disability, while Williams was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and complicity.

The 15-year-old was charged with complicity as well.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, OH
County
Marion County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Marion County, OH
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

561
Followers
350
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy