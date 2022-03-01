ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This is illegal every day in New Orleans except Mardi Gras

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yctx1_0eSbKAOS00

(NEXSTAR) — Did you know you’re required by Louisiana state law to wear a mask at Mardi Gras if you’re on a parade float. More, did you know it’s illegal to wear a mask in Louisiana if it’s not Mardi Gras?

According to Louisiana law : “Wearing of masks, hoods, or other facial disguises in public places prohibited; penalty; exceptions; permit to conduct Mardi Gras festivities…” A New Orleans city ordinance also prohibits wearing masks after 6 p.m. on Mardi Gras.

Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent

This type of anti-mask law aims to prevent Ku Klux Klan activities , and at least 12 states currently have anti-mask laws for the same purpose. The Louisiana law was challenged by a Klan leader in 1996 but was ruled to be constitutional. Members of the KKK have also challenged similar laws in other states.

Meanwhile, the Mardi Gras float mask requirement ties back to tradition. As the New Orleans official site explains:

“Masking became a tradition because, during early Carnivals, people put on masks to be able to mingle outside their class and keep their reputation untarnished. Float riders are required to wear masks by law in keeping with the mystery and tradition…”

Neworeleans.com

“Riding on a float is a privilege and wearing a mask is sacred,” Jonathan Bertucceli, owner of the Studio 3 design studio, which makes Mardi Gras floats, told Reader’s Digest .

Bertucceli explained that masks allow people to “cut loose” and “act as foolish as they want because nobody knows who you are.”

Exceptions

There are exceptions, though. There are certain instances in which some masks are allowed.

Louisiana law allows children to wear masks on Halloween. Head and face coverings related to religious beliefs or customs are allowed as are masks worn for educational purposes (such as historical re-enactments). People at masquerade balls, carnival parades and authorized circus or amusement events can mask up as well.

Motorcycle helmets and medical masks — obviously including COVID-19 masks — are also allowed.

However, sex offenders in Louisiana can’t wear masks on any day for any reason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
CBS 42

WATCH: Gov. Ivey showcases Alabama grown food products

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey is working with Buy Alabama’s Best to help raise awareness for state-made food products. The governor spoke at an event from the Alabama State Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to also raise money for designated charities partnered with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Current and former UA students remember Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Students and administrators at the University of Alabama are mourning the loss of Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, a trailblazer who broke the color barrier, and in her final days, issued a challenge for others to keep the momentum going. On Wednesday, black bows decorated the hall dedicated in her honor. They […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ku Klux Klan#Kkk#Neworeleans Com#Reader S Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Helmets
CBS 42

Woman charged with giving Botox injections without license in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman living in Irondale was arrested and charged with giving Botox injections without a license in central Alabama, according to a police report. Albina Cherkes, 57, was arrested in Homewood and charged with illegally importing, dispensing and injecting unapproved foreign source Botox while falsely representing herself as a licensed dermatologist. […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Clanton city leaders to consider downtown entertainment district

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton city leaders will soon vote on plans for a new entertainment district that the mayor hopes will bring more life into the downtown area. City councilors heard the first reading of the proposal this week and could vote on the measure in two weeks. “This year if we get this […]
CLANTON, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy