'Saga' Is Back! Here's Everything That's Happened in the Story so Far

February was quite a month for video game releases. From the long-anticipated Elden Ring to the sequel Horizon: Forbidden West, gamers had plenty to choose from when it came to bigger titles with expansive scopes. However, there was also another smaller game that generated some buzz for its gruesome violence and intriguing premise. The game, Martha Is Dead, is available on all platforms and takes place in 1944 Italy as you learn about the sad fate of two twin sisters: Martha and Giulia. Early on, Martha dies in a mysterious incident down by the water near the family’s home and Giulia takes her place. The rest of the game is about pretending and reality slowly descending into horror. It is a game that isn’t afraid to create shocking imagery, though it falls short of being truly horrifying in any meaningful way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO