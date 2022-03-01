ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

'Saga' Is Back! Here's Everything That's Happened in the Story so Far

By Tyler Macready
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross a 54-issue run, Saga by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples grew to become one of Image Comics’ most popular titles. The series began a four-year hiatus in 2018 but finally returned to comic-store shelves with issue #55 this past January, which kicked off the second half of the series....

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Here's Everything We Know So Far About 'The White Lotus' Season 2

This past year gave us a number of great, buzz-worthy, meme-able shows. And one of the series that got people really talking was HBO Max's original limited series The White Lotus. The six-episode satirical comedy-drama is a social commentary on white privilege and what better setting for that than a tropical resort?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Reacher Author Lee Child Was 'Almost In Tears' At The End Of The Show's First Season

Audience members who made it to the end of the Amazon Prime Video series Reacher learned a hard truth that fans of the Lee Child books have known for years. The hero (played on screen by Alan Ritchson in the new show) moves on after each adventure has concluded, and because he travels light, he leaves people behind in his dust. Child, himself, knows this and yet, the realization that stellar actors Willa Fitzgerald and Malcolm Goodwin wouldn’t be able to stick around for the recently announced second season of Reacher had the bestselling author in literal tears.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The Gilded Age: viewers all have same theory about 'suspicious' character

Julian Fellowes' new period drama The Gilded Age continued with its fourth episode this week and viewers are all sharing the same theory about one "suspicious" character. The latest episode saw Marian (Louisa Jacobson) still pondering over the surprising proposal of marriage from Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel), who continues to hobnob with influential figures and seemingly infiltrate New York's social scene.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Desertion#Saga#Image Comics#The Rocketship Forest#Landfallian#Wreath
Collider

10 Shocking 'Breaking Bad' Moments We Can't Believe Aired On TV

While Netflix has tons of great shows on its streaming platform, nothing competes with Breaking Bad, which was one of Netflix's popular shows that aired for five seasons. For those who haven't seen it, Breaking Bad is a show about a high school science teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who lives a rather simple—and boring—life. However, after learning that he has cancer while his wife is pregnant with their second child, he reunites with an old trouble-making student named Jesse (Aaron Paul). They team up and start making meth.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Collider

‘NOPE’: New Poster For Jordan Peele’s Next Film Keeps Our Eyes on the Sky With ...A Floating Horse?

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a … horse suspended in the air? Yep! That’s exactly what we're seeing in a new poster for Jordan Peele’s NOPE. The freshly shared image is further solidifying what the film’s trailer shed light on. We know the story will center around the Haywood Ranch — “the only black owned horse trainers in Hollywood” — and this poster makes it look like we will see the ranch’s pride and joy animals be lifted to new heights, quite literally.
MOVIES
Collider

'Our Flag Means Death' Review: A Raucously Funny, Surprisingly Moving Maiden Voyage

With the launch of Our Flag Means Death, pirates are officially back in style — though maybe not quite in the way they'd expect. The new HBO Max series, which hails from David Jenkins (People of Earth), manages to be part-workplace comedy, part-swashbuckling adventure, led by a phenomenal duo in Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi who are flanked by an ensemble cast you couldn't swing a sword in the midst of without hitting some serious talent. It also serves as a distinct tonal shift from the pirates and plunderers we've seen on television within the last several years — while past shows like Black Sails situated themselves firmly in dramatic territory to excellent returns, Our Flag Means Death tackles the same blend of fictional characters positioned opposite of actual historic figures, and the results are the equivalent of a comedic treasure chest overflowing with one-liner gems and some surprisingly tender moments between its leads to boot.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Everything to Know So Far

Only the beginning. Euphoria's season 2 finale introduced many twists and turns that ended with the audience having more questions than answers. Even though the entire season hinted at Fez's (Angus Cloud) potential demise, it was actually his little brother that ended up dying after they were sold out to the police. Instead of allowing […]
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Martha Is Dead' Shows Effective Psychological Horror Games Can't Just Be About Shock

February was quite a month for video game releases. From the long-anticipated Elden Ring to the sequel Horizon: Forbidden West, gamers had plenty to choose from when it came to bigger titles with expansive scopes. However, there was also another smaller game that generated some buzz for its gruesome violence and intriguing premise. The game, Martha Is Dead, is available on all platforms and takes place in 1944 Italy as you learn about the sad fate of two twin sisters: Martha and Giulia. Early on, Martha dies in a mysterious incident down by the water near the family’s home and Giulia takes her place. The rest of the game is about pretending and reality slowly descending into horror. It is a game that isn’t afraid to create shocking imagery, though it falls short of being truly horrifying in any meaningful way.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Travis Walton Revisits His Alien Abduction Ahead of New Discovery+ 'Shock Docs' Special (Exclusive)

Travis Walton is "determined" to try and make something positive out of his traumatic alien abduction. Walton's 1975 disappearance and claim of alien abduction have been a topic of fascination for believers and skeptics alike for decades, even inspiring the 1993 film Fire in the Sky. Now, the former logger is opening up like never before about his experience in the new discovery+ Shock Docs installment, Alien Abduction: Travis Walton, streaming Friday.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

The sixth episode of TNT’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Snowpiercer’ season 3 centers around Layton’s attempts to find out the person behind the fire and explosion that happens on the Snowpiercer. Bess’ investigation leads her to the Tail, forcing Pike to be on the run. Miss Audrey tries her best to convince a wheelchair-bound Wilford to take advantage of Layton’s vulnerability. Josie suggests a Tailie tradition to resolve the predicament between Layton and Pike, which ends with startling consequences. As the episode ends with shocking developments, we have taken a detailed look at it. Let’s share our thoughts regarding the ending after a quick recap! SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The Innocents trailer brings a dark edge to kids with superpowers

A new horror movie takes the fun of summer vacation and makes it eeeeevil. In The Innocents, four children discover they have superpowers over the summer holidays. At first it’s all innocent (ha) fun and games, but one of the kid’s powers begins to take a dark turn — he can make others do what he wants and that starts to spiral out of control.
MOVIES
Glamour

Love Is Blind Season 3 Is Happening—Here’s Everything We Know

Netflix, sometimes, knows when it has a hit. And Love Is Blind is undeniably a hit. While there’s still a bit of internal weeping when we think of all the great original shows that never got a season two or series finale, that won’t be the case with its popular reality dating show Love Is Blind. Back in 2020, after a successful first season of pure binge-worthy drama, the streaming service confirmed that we would get seasons two and three. The second aired this month and just wrapped its finale on February 25. So here’s hoping that season three will be less of a wait this time. To be clear, it is still definitely happening—it's been cast and even finished filming.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Weekend Away’ Ending Explained: Leighton Meester’s Thriller Ends With a Major Twist

Warning: This article contains major The Weekend Away spoilers. Like, pretty much every spoiler. After you watch The Weekend Away on Netflix, you may think twice before booking that weekend trip with your bestie. Because this new thriller—which began streaming on Netflix today—finds Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester trapped in a weekend getaway trip from hell.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy