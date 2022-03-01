People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNorton Rose Fulbright is pleased to announce that Darren Smith has been promoted to partner...

bizjournals

Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
CHARITIES
bizjournals

Davis-based BioConsortia expands work with chemical giant Mosaic

After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

How to be a successful developer: These 5 habits will help your hiring prospects

Carving out a successful career as a software developer is about more than the ability to code. Programming is a multifaceted profession that requires an equally varied set of skills, habits and attributes which, if properly cultivated, can set you up for better job prospects and more rewarding work. The...
JOBS
ZDNet

How ServiceTitan plans to become an 'OS for the trades'

Managing a home construction or remodel project with a general contractor (and myriad sub-contractors) has always been challenging. Spreadsheets, paper notes, texts, and phone messages are the disparate dots that need to be connected for any good communication to happen. But coordinating all of them can be naggingly frustrating. Now...
COMPUTERS
bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Mount Sinai launches cloud migration with help from Microsoft, Accenture

Microsoft and Accenture will aid Mount Sinai in its five-year cloud migration process, the New York City-based health system said March 1. Microsoft will provide quality assurance during Mount Sinai's Azure migration process. Accenture, along with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft, will lead the implementation of the Azure architecture on which the platform is being built, according to a news release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

Oklahoma bank with $12.5B in assets goes from client to investor in OP fintech

Overland Park-based startup Finotta has a powerful advantage: One of its big customers also is an investor. First United Bank & Trust, a $12.5 billion privately held bank headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, started as a customer. Then it became the sole investor in a $3 million seed round last fall for Finotta, which developed technology to revamp a financial institution's mobile app with personalized customer experiences. The startup's software uses algorithms to analyze a customer’s financial lifestyle, such as where money is spent, and predict what that customer will need moving forward. The app then can promote financial services that fit those needs.
DURANT, OK
bizjournals

Microsoft completes $19.7B acquisition of Nuance

Microsoft Corp. has completed its acquisition of Burlington-based Nuance Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN), a $19.7 billion mega-deal that was announced about a year ago. The announcement of the closing, which Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) made on Friday, comes days after the Redmond-based tech giant received clearance over the deal from U.K. antitrust regulators, the last major step in the merger process. The deal received U.S. regulatory approval last year.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

Investors should keep their eye on AI-based lending platforms, telehealth, fintech, the metaverse, and cybersecurity. Putting money into stocks related to these trends could help investors tap into years-long opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Heather Arnold

Previously, Arnold was a graphic designer, the first female designer for the company she first worked for after college. Today, she continues to forge that path by becoming a leader in the bicycle and tourism industries.
TOURISM
Engadget

Sharpen your project management skills in 10 courses

Making decisions confidently, learning how to use productivity tools and creating realistic timelines are all crucial to success, especially in a business environment. That’s why people with proficiency in project management can usually find open roles in virtually every industry. If you want to learn leadership and organizational skills...
EDUCATION
bizjournals

Three thoughts on leadership from the founder and CEO of AppHarvest

AppHarvest Inc. went public last year, raising nearly $500 million in capital in the process. Now, the agtech company is looking to double its 550-person workforce in 2022 as it plans to open high-tech indoor farms in Berea, Somerset and Richmond, Kentucky in addition to its 60-acre flagship farm in Morehead, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizjournals

Attorney insights on decision tied to machinery, tools and patterns (video)

Reinhart shareholder Don Millis reviews the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission's decision on manufacturing standards and provides real world examples based on this decision. If you have any questions on this matter or another property tax issue, feel free to contact Don Millis or another member of Reinhart's State and Local Tax Team.
WISCONSIN STATE
Black Enterprise

A Black Female Ph.D. Student On Mission To Graduate 10,000 Black Engineers By 2025

Favour Nerrise, a Black engineering Ph.D. student at Stanford University, wants to graduate 10,000 Black engineering students a year by 2025. There is currently a shortage of Black engineering talent. According to DevColor In Motion, a non-profit that helps companies find Black tech talent, just 5% of developers, engineers, and programmers in the U.S. are Black. Nerrise knows this well: She’s the only Black woman in her 160-person electrical engineering Ph.D. class.
SOCIETY
bizjournals

Portland software startup snags $5.5M from investors

Portland software startup Knapsack raised $5.5 million from investors that will be used for hiring, product development and marketing. This round was led by Gradient Ventures and included Parade Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Founder Collective and Slack Fund, according to a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

WomanVenture is offering microloans to small Minnesota businesses

WomanVenture, the St. Paul-based nonprofit that focuses on helping women achieve economic success, has launched a small-dollar loan program. "Sometimes, you just need a little money, quickly disbursed, for your business. It can be the difference between success and failure," says WomanVenture on its website. Under the new program, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
bizjournals

Florida serial entrepreneur is behind CryptoLeague, a Web3 startup that just raised millions

CryptoLeague, a Wynwood startup launched by serial entrepreneur Rodolfo Saccoman, secured millions in funding to build an investment platform for Web3 communities. Several investors participated in the company's $2.2 million seed round, including Florida Funders, New York-based Great Oaks Venture Capital, and San Francisco-based Side Door Ventures and Darling Ventures. CryptoLeague will use the capital injection to grow its 18-person team and build out its platform.
FLORIDA STATE

