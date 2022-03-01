Two arrested after Jones County deputies recover meth

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two people were arrested after Jones County deputies said a search warrant of a home turned up meth and related drug items.

Jones County deputies said they received complaints about illegal drug activities at a home on Dogwood Road in Ovett. Narcotics agents and patrol deputies searched the home and found meth, digital scales and bags used for drug distribution.

Larry Allen, 58, and Stephanie Windham, 34, were arrested on possession of meth with intent to distribute charges.

Larry Allen (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Stephanie Windham (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Allen and Windham will appear in Jones County Justice Court for their initial appearance on Wednesday, March 2.

