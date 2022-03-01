Pedestrian hit by car, officers urge drivers to take precaution to avoid sun glare

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (March 1, 2022) - A driver who hit a pedestrian and left the scene in Murfreesboro says she was temporally blinded by the sun Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian was hit while walking along W. Molloy Lane around 6:38 a.m. He was found lying in the road by a passerby. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital and treated.

The driver returned to the scene and told officers she didn’t know she had hit anyone. She says the sun was in her eyes which prevented her from seeing. Her Nissan Versa sustained a broken passenger-side mirror and headlight in the accident.

Traffic officers urge drivers to wear Polarized sunglasses, clean their windshield, and use the car’s sun visor to avoid sun glare.

The driver received citations for failure to exercise due care and driving without a license.

