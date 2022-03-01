ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Colour Key

By Jonathan Lam
Photo & Video Tuts+
 2 days ago

Colour key artists help set the mood of the scene by...

photography.tutsplus.com

Creative Bloq

Mix more realistic-looking colours

The most important lesson you can learn about how to accurately mix colour is the relationship that complementary colours have with each other. No matter what medium you use, from coloured pencils through to oil paints, being able to understand the effect these colour combinations have on each other is crucial to understanding colour mixing.
DESIGN
DIY Photography

Lighting setup: Textured fashion lighting with coloured gels

I spent many, many years working in a busy studio that focused on quantity over quality. As photographers working there, we did our best to push back against this where we could, but sometimes you only had 20-30 minutes with a client to achieve a handful of different looks and sadly this invariably led to you often reverting to the simplistic, yet professional looking white background shots out of necessity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Video Tutorials#Photo Video
BHG

How to Install a Hanging Chair for Retro-Style Seating

Furniture styles that combine retro materials and curvy shapes are one of this year's biggest trends, and perhaps no piece encapsulates this better than the hanging chair. Typically oval-shaped and suspended from the ceiling, these funky chairs are making their way into homes across social media and magazines alike. On Instagram alone, the hashtag #hangingchair results in nearly 70,000 uses of the furniture piece.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

28 Room Dividers to Completely Transform Your Space

Whether you're looking to curate an aesthetically pleasing design style in your home or you simply want to make an oversized room feel purposeful, room dividers are a great way to completely transform a room. Investing in a good room partition can provide you with that much-craved privacy while also introducing some color, texture, and character to your living area.
INTERIOR DESIGN
loudersound.com

Official Rodney Matthews colouring book launched

Artist and musician Rodney Matthews is the latest subject from publishers Rock N' Roll Colouring, who will be publishing The Official Rodney Matthews Colouring Book on March 28. The 100% official and fully endorsed colouring book features 25 of Matthews designs including artwork from Asia, Magnum, Diamond Head, Praying Mantis,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ohmymag.co.uk

Blue: This colour may actually be an optical illusion

Did you know that natural blue pigment is quite tough to come by? This claim is completely supported by physics and biology. It's not that crazy when you think about it. There isn't much in nature that is essentially a brilliant blue, except the sky. Read more to find out...
SCIENCE
Entertainment
Visual Art
Animation
Design
Paintings
yankodesign.com

Revi is a fabric-covered pebble that is a webcam and smart speaker in one

Work from home arrangements has webcams a necessity in many homes. Almost all laptops today come with one, but not all of them are up to snuff with people’s needs, especially for those who only have desktop computers with no webcams. That had made this class of accessories popular again, like back in the days when webcams were like rare Pokemon. This, of course, has also opened the doors to rethinking webcams, like this concept that tries to make it do something useful when you’re done using it as a webcam.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN
Family Handyman

How To Make DIY Wood Wall Art with Power Carving

Carve unique wall art with these awesome angle grinder attachments. An angle grinder is a simple, affordable and endlessly versatile tool. With the right attachment, you can grind, cut or polish metal, masonry and stone. You can also quickly sand wood, cut tile and clean away rust from metal. I...
LIFESTYLE
GeekyGadgets

DIY air hockey table powered by Arduino Uno

If you would like to build your very own miniature DIY air hockey table or scale it up. You may be interested in this Arduino project created by Silas Hansen as part of his exchange programme in Creative Design & Technology at Saxion University in the Netherlands. The builder took approximately eight weeks and the finished design can be seen demonstrated in the video below.
TECHNOLOGY
loudersound.com

Lenco put a fresh spin on their new range of turntables

Audio manufacturers Lenco have launched their new range of turntables in the shape of the 400 series. The record player range are all belt-driven and have in-built speakers and come in five different finishes: The LS-410 has a wooden finish, the LS-430 comes in either black or brown, while the LS-440 boasts a blue or grey fabric finish.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

pi Strap SPORT ergonomic camera strap harness

Photographers foreign ergonomic camera strap harness capable of holding DSLR cameras even with the largest of lenses. May be interested in the pi Strap SPORT, a version of the popular pi Strap specifically designed for sporting applications. The design frees pressure from your neck and makes access to your camera quicker and more stable.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Level Keypad is the $79 entry companion for Level’s hidden smart locks

Level announced today it’s releasing the Level Keypad, a smart entry panel that can unlock doors equipped with the company’s smart lock products. The Level Keypad can be installed anywhere within 30 feet of the door it will be used with, can be programmed with multiple access codes, and is completely wireless.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

What to Look for When Purchasing Used Cameras and Lenses

Photography gear is quite expensive, and filling out your kit can quickly add up in cost. Purchasing used can save you a ton of money, but, of course, you want to make sure the camera or lens you are considering is in good shape and fully functional. This helpful video features an experienced photographer discussing what you should look for and how to evaluate used cameras and lenses before you agree to purchase them.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Slite is a portable magnetic 55 watt LED light for photos and video

While Slite’s claim of being “the world’s most portable light for creators” might not be entirely accurate (there are a lot of small portable lights out there for creators these days!), this new LED light currently running on Kickstarter does look rather interesting. It’s an ultrathin panel about the size of a laptop, runs off a Type-C USB power bank, has a magnetic back and offers the full RGB spectrum as well as 96+ CRI/99+ TLCI white LED lights.
ELECTRONICS

