Monthlong Foster Donation Drive Supports Young Pets at Irvine Animal Care Center

 6 days ago
The Irvine Animal Care Center invites the community to support its Foster Donation Drive, March 1–31. Support the center’s new puppies and kittens, post-surgery animals, and animals healing from an injury by donating supplies such as formula, mother and baby cat food, and toys. Donate to the Foster Care program from the center’s Amazon wish list to have items shipped directly to the center.​ View the Irvine Animal Care Center’s full wish list at irvineanimals.org.

Animal lovers can also support the Foster Care program by dropping off new pet supplies during the Donation Celebration Saturday, March 12, 1–3 p.m. at the center. Participants will receive an Irvine Animal Care Center Supporter sticker for donating.

In addition to supporting young and healing animals, participants can also help celebrate the Irvine Animal Care Center’s 40th Anniversary while donating to the Foster Donation Drive. A list of the 40 most needed items will be available at irvineanimals.org/40, and special bonus activities will be announced through social media throughout the year.

The center’s Foster Care program provides a home environment, supplies, food, and veterinary care for animals too young to be adopted, those with behavior needs, and those recovering from medical procedures. Members of the public interested in providing temporary care for these animals can learn more at irvineanimals.org/foster.

The Irvine Animal Care Center is located at 6443 Oak Canyon Road. For more information, visit irvineanimals.org or call 949-724-7740.

