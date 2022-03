In conjunction with MWC 2022, The Fast Mode spoke to Javier Martin, CEO of Summa Networks on the their plans and showcases for this year's MWC. Javier discusses the company's multi-generational strategy for subscriber management and shares some of his advice for MNOs and MNVOs looking to deliver more contextual and customized plans. He covers some of the must-have functionalities for advanced HSS/HLR solutions, including cloud-native deployment capabilities. Javier also discusses the low adoption rates of VoLTE and VoWIFi and shares his prediction for growth in those markets.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO