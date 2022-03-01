ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City-Operated Health District Begins Today

 3 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Today the City of Corpus Christi begins sole operation of the Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District. This new business model will strengthen and improve public health outcomes for our community. Residents will now receive more and better access to public health services with more accountability and efficient use of taxpayer dollars.

The new Public Health District will continue to offer vital health services to include:

  • COVID-19- Indoor and drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics and COVID-19 testing sites offered at multiple sites throughout the Public Health District.

• For times and locations call 361-826-7200, Option #2

  • Immunizations- Offering vaccinations to protect children from serious illness. Immunization services are available to children that are uninsured or that have coverage under Medicaid. Children with insurance can only be seen at the Health Department if the insurance does not cover the vaccines that the child needs.

• Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

• Walk-in welcomes, Call 361-826-7238

  • Tuberculosis Clinic-Tuberculosis clinical services include QuantiFERON blood tests, tuberculin skin tests, chest x-ray referrals, sputum collection, and dispensing medications for Tuberculosis disease and Latent TB infection. The Tuberculosis Clinic provides TB testing for individuals who are contacts to someone with reported TB disease, as well as for individuals with a referral form from a local shelter.

• Appointment REQUIRED, Call 361-826-7247. Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

  • STD-HIV Clinic- HIV Testing. Testing for Syphilis, Gonorrhea, and Chlamydia. Treatment for Syphilis, Gonorrhea, and Chlamydia. Referrals to the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis and HIV Treatment.

• Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

• Walk-in welcomes, Call 361-826-7237

  • Vital Records- (City Hall) Certified copies of birth and death certificates

• Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m., 1:00 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

• Walk-ins welcomed, Call 361-826-7229

  • WIC- Nutritional information and specified nutritious foods are provided to clients who meet income, residence, and nutrition eligibility requirements. Pregnant, breastfeeding, postpartum women, infants, and children under five, who have nutrition-related health problems are served.

• Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

• Appointments recommended, Call 361- 826-1355

• Offering Virtual Services

  • Environmental Health- The Health District offers Food Handlers Courses in English and Spanish. Food inspections and Food Manager Permits.

• Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

• Food Handlers Permits every Monday, 9:00 a.m.,3:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

• Spanish Language Food Handlers Permit 3rd Thursday of every month, 3:00 p.m.

• Cost: $10 per person

  • 1115 Waiver- The Diabetes Prevention and Patient Navigator Services assists the public with diabetes self-management education. Facilitates assistance with a variety of diabetes-related programs including wellness screenings, education classes, and referrals to community resources.

• Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

• Appointments recommended; walk-ins welcomed, Call 361-826-1115

The new Public Health District will enhance the City’s health awareness, health initiatives, and health programs.

For more information, call 361-826-7200 or visit the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District’s webpage at www.cctexas.com/health.

For media inquiries, contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or by email at robertg8@cctexas.com.

