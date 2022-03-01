ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Conditions for prison release of Hamm Jr. include random screenings, monitoring device

By Ashley Sharp
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Board of Parole has officially voted to parole James Hamm Jr.

Hamm was convicted in the 2014 hit-and-run, drunk-driving death of Kingsport businessman and former state Rep. Mike Locke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUx8j_0eSbHEt900
PHOTO: James Hamm Jr. (TDOC)

In a hearing held on Feb. 15, Board of Parole Chairman Richard Montgomery announced his decision to recommend parole. Hamm Jr. had previously been denied parole three times.

PREVIOUS: Family of Mike Locke weighs in on parole recommendation for his killer

Documents obtained by News Channel 11 show board members Tim Gobble and Zane Duncan provided the final two “yes” votes needed to approve parole for Hamm.

Hamm is now set for release from jail after serving 7.5 years of his 14-year sentence. He was convicted on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

2016: After beloved community member killed in DUI crash, family gets justice

The Board of Parole outlined several conditions of release for Hamm, detailed in this letter that is addressed from the Board to Hamm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYRn7_0eSbHEt900

Conditions of release for Hamm include things like partaking in a halfway house or approved release plan, random drug and alcohol screenings, substance abuse after care referral, paying restitution, and wearing a transdermal monitoring device to monitor alcohol consumption.

Debbie Locke, the widow of Mike Locke, told News Channel 11 Tuesday that she was discouraged the letter she received in the mail did not detail that Hamm would be required to wear an ankle monitoring device, a condition discussed in February’s parole hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRV2P_0eSbHEt900

While the letter sent to Debbie Locke did not detail the use of a monitoring device, the one sent to Hamm does. Locke told News Channel 11 in email correspondence, the Board of Parole alerted her that she will receive a new letter correctly detailing all of the release conditions.

Debbie called this miscommunication “frustrating and confusing.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Parole tells News Channel 11 no release date is currently set for Hamm. The Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) will be required to approve the release conditions put forth by the Board. TDOC will then announce a release date for Hamm.

“Generally speaking, if the Board grants an offender parole, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), a separate state agency that manages parole and supervision of offenders in state custody, goes through multiple security checks on each offender and then notifies the Board of Parole to issue the parole certificate. TDOC is the agency that ultimately releases the offender,” said Dustin Krugel, Communications Director for the Board.

Krugel added, “Once TDOC notifies the Board of Parole that the release plan has been approved, and a certificate is appropriate, the parole certificate is issued, and TDOC will release the offender at the date set.”

PREVIOUS: Family of Mike Locke petitioning to keep his killer behind bars ahead of fourth parole hearing

Prior to Hamm’s parole, Debbie Locke rallied support community-wide for people to sign petitions asking the Board to keep Hamm behind bars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

