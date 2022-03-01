ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton Underwood’s Dating History

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuite the journey. Before Colton Underwood entered Bachelor Nation, he stepped into the limelight with his first relationship. In 2016, he made multiple public appearances with Olympian Aly Raisman. The pair were set up by a friend and he fell fast, as chronicled in his 2020 memoir, The First...

