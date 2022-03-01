ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Photos: Russian strikes pound Ukraine’s second-largest city

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJL1b_0eSbGH9100

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as a blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” vowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced on the capital, Kyiv, in what the West feared was a bid to topple Ukraine’s government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime. And Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces pressed their attack on other towns and cities across the country, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have thrown its economy its disarray and left the country practically friendless, apart from China and Belarus.

Normal Heights bar serves specialty cocktails in fundraiser for Ukraine

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region’s Soviet-era administrative building was hit. Explosions tore through residential areas, and a maternity ward was moved to an underground shelter.

Kharkiv’s Freedom Square — Ukraine’s largest plaza, and the nucleus of public life for the city — was struck with what was believed to be a missile, in an attack seen by many Ukrainians as brazen evidence that the Russian invasion wasn’t just about hitting military targets but also about breaking their spirits.

The strike blew out windows and walls of buildings that ring the massive central square, which was piled high with debris and dust. Inside one building, chunks of plaster were scattered, and doors, ripped from their hinges, lay across hallways.

“People are under the ruins. We have pulled out bodies,” said Yevhen Vasylenko, representative of the Emergency Situations Ministry in Kharkiv region. In addition to the six killed, 20 were wounded in the strike, he said.

Zelenskyy called the attack on Kharkiv’s main square “frank, undisguised terror,” blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime. “This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Government Of Ukraine#Economy#Kyiv#Ap#Soviet#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

These Are the American Right-Wingers Covering for Putin as Russia Invades Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. As Vladimir Putin ramps up his military offensive against Ukraine, not everyone is upset that the Russian bear is mauling its European neighbor.  Across the American right, prominent figures from Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones to senate candidate J.D. Vance and CPAC star Tulsi Gabbard, have been cheering Putin on, broadcasting their disdain for Ukraine — or both. Tucker Carlson Fox News host Carlson has long toasted to Ukraine’s ill health. As far back as 2019, Carlson said out loud that he was for Moscow in its clash with Kyiv. “Why do I care what is...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Man City star Oleksandr Zinchenko joins calls for the West to ‘grow a pair’ and punish Putin over Ukraine

MANCHESTER City player Oleksandr Zinchenko joined calls for harsher sanctions on tyrannical Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian left-back looked emotional as he joined crowds in Manchester protesting over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine yesterday morning. It comes after he blasted Russia’s delusional leader on Instagram in the days leading...
EUROPE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy