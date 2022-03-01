Pens 'elite center' back to full contact

CRANBERRY TWP. (93.7 The Fan) – One of the wish-list needs to the Pens at the trade deadline in a couple of weeks is a tough to play against, bottom line forward. The Pens could be adding one soon.

Center Teddy Blueger is a staple on the top penalty kill unit and also a key center on the fourth line. Out since January 23 due to a broken jaw, the 27-year-old returned to full contact during practice on Wednesday.

“He’s an elite center for his role in the league,” said forward Brian Boyle, who has mainly filled in at center on the fourth line. “I think he is really underrated in the league. He works to get better. He studies it. He wants to be perfect at it.”

“He’s fearless, he gets in front of shots and he competes. He recognizes where danger is and can figure out where we break down. He’s a huge part of our team.”

Blueger is not a big scorer, but is one from his career high with eight goals in 40 games. Due to his penalty kill abilities, he averages nearly 16 minutes a game.

“He can do it all,” said defenseman Marcus Pettersson. “I think he’s great on faceoffs. He’s a great shot blocker. He commands our PK, he takes charge. When our PK is struggling and everyone is not on the same page and decision making is not as fast. He takes charge on the ice and shows it to everyone else that they can follow him. He’s great at putting pressure on the puck and disturbing the breakouts.”

Blueger displayed some of that during the team’s near hour-long workout in Cranberry on Tuesday. He worked in with his usual line and was on the top penalty kill unit.

The initial diagnosis was six to eight weeks of recovery after surgery. Monday marks the start of the sixth week.

“Just his work ethic, he is sound defensively,” said forward Evan Rodrigues of Blueger. “You know what you are getting from him, he’s reliable. He’s a guy you can put into any situation and he’s going to do his job. Just a good, steady hockey player.”

An additional player who could provide a spark but is out with injury, Pens Head Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Jason Zucker, while making progress, has yet to return to the ice.

Why No Visor

Knocking on the wood podium (for good luck) and saying he hates talking about it, forward Brian Boyle did explain Tuesday why he doesn’t wear a visor.

It has nothing to do with an attitude or look he wants on the ice.

“It’s not really a ‘you don’t have a visor either, a cool guy thing’,” Boyle said. “It’s not that. I’m not trying to be Craig MacTavish.”

Boyle said he broke his nose in camp about five or six years ago. He was forced by the trainers to wear a visor in an early exhibition game. The 37-year-old said there was so much sweat, fog and other debris he couldn’t handle it and he took it off after a few shifts. He said he ran into a couple of players because he was having a hard time seeing.

“I’m aware of the risks,” Boyle said. “I wish I could get used to it. I have a little scar from the thing coming down and hitting me.”

“I can’t do it.”

(Knock on wood)

New Penguin

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports he expects the Pens to sign a free agent winger out of the Ontario Hockey League on Tuesday. Kingston (OHL) forward/center Jordan Frasca (6’2”, 183 pounds) reportedly will sign an entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old has 65 points this season (32 goals, 33 assists) and is a plus 29 in 44 games.

Lines same

After a pair of wins where Jeff Carter moved back to center and Kasperi Kapanen on the second line with Evgeni Malkin. The combinations remained the same during practice on Tuesday.

Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen-Evgeni Malkin-Kasperi Kapanen

Brock McGinn-Jeff Carter-Evan Rodrigues

Zach Aston-Reese-Brian Boyle-Dominik Simon

*Teddy Blueger worked in with the fourth line

Brian Dumoulin-Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson-John Marino

Up Next

Another practice in Cranberry on Wednesday before leaving for a road trip starting in Tampa Bay on Thursday and then at Carolina on Friday.