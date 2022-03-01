Lone Grove girls basketball's season ends with setback to Marietta at 3A Regionals

LONE GROVE — It’s safe to say one of the toughest feelings in sports is having the season end with a loss on your home court.

The Lone Grove High School girls basketball team experienced that heartache Monday night with a 58-41 setback to Marietta in the consolation bracket of the 3A Regional Tournament.

However, Lady Horns first-year head coach Josh Drinning knows this squad improved leaps and bounds since the season opener.

“From day one, I said it’s about nothing but getting better every day — we want to be 1% better every day,” Drinning said. “And I think we’ve shown a lot of people that we’ve gotten better all year long. The kids have bought in, which all the love and respect goes to them.

“It’s hard trusting someone who comes in that you’ve never known. You have no idea who they are,” Drinning continued. “You’re asking 14- to 18-year-old girls to trust you and trust what you’re doing. And they did a phenomenal job of doing that.”

Lone Grove proved that by surprising Marietta with a fast start and a 13-5 lead after the first quarter. That helped give the Lady Horns momentum, but it shifted as they went into halftime trailing by three points.

Unfortunately, that was as close as it would get down the stretch as Lone Grove’s 2021-22 campaign came to a close.

“Lone Grove played hard. They’re a pretty good team and they’re quick,” said Marietta head coach Tory Douglass. “But tonight, we relied on the 3-pointer and they weren’t falling. And we didn’t quit shooting them. Finally in the second half, we stepped up the defense a little bit and limited them to one shot on rebounds and stuff like that.

“We started driving and layups started falling,” Douglass continued. “Then we did hit a couple of 3s in the second half, but the bigger part was finally getting the ball inside.”

Marietta's senior post player Kaylie Douglass proved that by scoring 10 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. Madison Torres also notched seven of her 11 after halftime.

Meanwhile, Destiney Adams tallied 11 points in her final game as a Lady Horn. Lone Grove had four other seniors score, too, as Malea McMurtrey finished with six, Eryka Imhof added three and LaNiya Culberson tallied two.

The fifth and final Lady Horn senior, NayNay Turner, didn’t play due to injury.

“..It stings right now having to say goodbye to some kids, but it’s really honestly not goodbye, it’s see you later,” Drinning said. “They know I’m here for them no matter what. But we do have brighter days ahead.”

That’s already clear as Drinning and his coaching staff helped the Lady Horns increase their win total to eight after finishing with two victories a season ago. The improvement should help Lone Grove build confidence as a program, but it’s apparent the Lady Horns are headed in the right direction.

“I have no complaints,” Drinning said of his first year. “Would you like to win more? Yeah, but these girls gave us every piece of effort that they had. They showed up day in and day out. We got better just like we said we wanted to — every single day. They proved that to the community, they proved that to the conference and they proved that to the state. It’s only uphill from here.”