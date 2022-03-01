Local prodigy signs with Oakland Roots — but not to play soccer

A local teenage sports phenom is signing a contract with the Oakland Roots Soccer Club — and he doesn't even play soccer.

Seth Evans, a 14-year-old Oakland native and national champion weightlifter, is partnering with the Roots, who will provide him with financial support as he works towards his goal of reaching the Olympics.

"Oakland Roots is about supporting much more than just soccer, we're really interested in how we can support the next generation of Oakland talent and that certainly represents Seth,” Mike Geddes, Chief Purpose Officer with the Roots, said. "We're very excited to provide a small amount of support for his work with SPF gym and his journey hopefully all the way to representing Team USA and the city of San Jose at the Olympics."

Under the deal, Evans, an eighth grader at Madison Park Academy, will receive a monthly stipend and provision of equipment, along with other support from the Roots.

"I feel really great," Evans said after signing the symbolic contract on Monday. "There's an extra support system around me and there’s more people a part of my village."

Nate Evans (middle) signs his contract with the Oakland Roots. Photo credit Dion Evans

Evans won a weightlifting national championship for the 13 and under age group last year in Detroit. He also set records during the Bar Wars weightlifting competition in January, lifting 103 kilograms in the clean and jerk event, a feat never before accomplished by a competitor 15 years and under in the over 50 year old history of the Pacific Weightlifting Association.

“Our sports club is not just soccer, it’s very much oriented around the sporting landscape of Oakland and young athletes like Seth provide us an opportunity to show that we're supporting that as we grow as a club," Roots technical director Jordan Ferrell said.

Evans competes this weekend in Ohio to qualify to represent Team USA at the Olympics — the first student from Oakland ever to reach this far in the process.

