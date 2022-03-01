ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Covid-19 Viral Infections Are on the Decline in Tom Green County

By Yantis Green
SAN ANGELO – The Covid-19 virus and its variants are on the decline in Tom Green County if the trend continues following the same pattern of the last week.

According to San Angelo Health officials, there were only 12 new Covid-19 infections reported in San Angelo on Tuesday.

Below is the daily COVID-19 report:

March 1, 2022 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,815
Active cases: 181
Currently hospitalized: 6
New positives: 12

New deaths: 0

