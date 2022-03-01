Tramel's ScissorTales: Did Rose Bowl lose its power with 12-team College Football Playoff rejection?

The Rose Bowl stadium is a majestic site and the Rose Bowl game is a grand tradition. I don’t know of anyone who thinks otherwise.

But the Rose Bowl grandeur also is a pain in the butt. And the Rose Bowl sits in the crosshairs of the College Football Playoff expansion.

The playoff management committee voted 8-3 to expand the playoff to 12 teams, but a unanimous vote was necessary. The Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences voted against expansion, mostly as a middle finger to the Southeastern Conference. The Pac-12 voted with the Big Ten because that’s what the Pac-12 does.

The playoff still is expected to expand to 12 teams for the 2026 season, but there was hope the expansion could arrive two years earlier.

And the Big Ten and Pac-12 have imperiled their beloved Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl covets two things: its Big Ten/Pac-12 ties and its 4 p.m. (Oklahoma time) New Year’s Day kickoff. That timeslot is 2 p.m. in California, which means the Rose Bowl’s fourth quarter is played during a glorious sunset amid the San Gabriel Mountains.

I get it. I like the sunset myself.

But all of college football east of Bakersfield and south of Iowa City had little patience with the Rose Bowl’s arrogance even before the playoff logjam. It has no patience now.

The Rose Bowl likely has lost its leverage. Commissioners Greg Sankey of the SEC, Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12 and all the mid-major leagues seem downright angry at the foot-dragging. And the Rose Bowl could be required to pay the price in a few years.

A quick review: the 12-team format included four first-round home games, followed by quarterfinals and semifinals at neutral sites, ostensibly the six major bowls: Rose, Orange, Fiesta, Cotton, Sugar and Peach.

Using that model, each of those bowls would host a quarterfinal around New Year’s twice every three years, plus a semifinal a week or later once every three years.

That would mean once every three years, the Rose Bowl would be knocked off its New Year’s date.

I understand the Rose Bowl’s desire. The Rose Bowl ties in with the Tournament of Roses Parade, which as an event dwarfs the football game and its 92,000 fans.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff told ESPN radio awhile back that the Rose Bowl, in the suggested 12-team format, was asking for two things:

1. In the years it hosted a semifinal the second week of January, it be permitted to host a game on New Year’s Day, matching teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 that are outside the 12-team playoff, in the traditional time slot;

2. And that the “consolation” Rose Bowl be given an exclusive television window.

Anyone with a lick of sense or college football power would respond to the former with, “uh, maybe, seems a little strange,” and to the latter with, “you’ve got to be kidding.”

“What we’re asking for for the Rose Bowl is a tiny little ask,’’ Kliavkoff told ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

That’s not a “tiny little ask.” That’s giving away a massive television window that’s incredibly lucrative. The networks want no part of that nonsense. Clear space for a relatively unimportant football game, at the expense of a very important football game? That’s like stopping the NCAA Tournament for two hours in the middle of a March Madness Saturday so the NIT can stage its championship game.

Under the 12-team format, New Year’s Day already would be crowded. With four semifinals to play, it’s unclear if three would go on New Year’s Day and one either on New Year’s Eve or January 2, depending on the calendar.

It’s possible that the 12-team format could use multiple networks, allowing for four games to be played on New Year’s, spacing out the kickoff times but having some overlap.

Kliavkoff said that without that exclusive window for a non-playoff Rose Bowl, “the value of that Rose Bowl would be significantly decreased, because if you put 12 teams into the playoff, they don’t get our best against the best team from the Big Ten.”

Yes, no kidding. The world changes. The people who made leather helmets took a financial bath. Wishbone quarterbacks no longer are in demand. White players lost scholarship opportunities when the sport integrated slowly across America.

The world changes. Deal with it and adapt.

Here is the compromise.

Make the Rose Bowl an annual quarterfinal. Give the Rose Bowl the 4 p.m. (Oklahoma time) kickoff time every January 1, and anytime the selection committee can put a Big Ten team or a Pac-12 team in the Rose Bowl, do it and tip your cap.

The Rose Bowl would be giving up ever hosting a semifinal, but small price to pay. You can’t have your sushi and eat it, too.

The other bowls would be delighted. That would give each of them an extra semifinal to share. Two every five years instead of two every six.

But will compromise be on the minds of the SEC, when the power-brokers convene to hammer out an expanded playoff for 2026?

Will the 12-team format even be on the table? Will the SEC take its exalted status and start from scratch?

As many have written, the SEC could go rogue – some say it already has, with the pilfering of OU and Texas from the Big 12 – and form its own playoff. Expand the conference more or just conduct its own version of the postseason. Ask who’s in and who’s out. The other leagues would clamor to be involved, and the Rose Bowl would have zero bargaining power.

Of course, the Rose Bowl might have zero bargaining power anyway, even if a version of the 12-team model is implemented.

The SEC, and its new little buddy the Big 12, are exasperated. The Rose Bowl might have lost its best chance to negotiate.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Domantas Sabonis shared a basketball court Monday night and combined for 51 points, 23 rebounds, 17 assists and five missed shots.

Sabonis’ Sacramento Kings beat SGA’s Thunder 131-110 at Paycom Center, but the game was a lot closer than the score indicated. Not that it matters. The story was the stars. And what those stars can tell us.

Sabonis was the 11th overall pick in 2016, taken by Orlando but for the Thunder, which immediately traded Serge Ibaka to the Magic for Victor Oladipo, Sabonis and Ersan Ilyasova.

Two years later, Gilgeous-Alexander was the 11th overall pick in 2018, taken by Charlotte but for the Clippers, who immediately selected Miles Bridges and traded Bridges and two second-round picks for SGA.

And watching Monday night, when Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Sabonis had 16 rebounds to go with 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting, I got all fired up about overall No. 11 picks.

We are obsessing about the lottery balls and the Thunder hopefully landing in the top three (last year it was top five). But outstanding ballplayers can be found all over.

No team is going to win an NBA title with a two-star combo of SGA and Sabonis. But a three-star combo of SGA, Sabonis and a similar-level player? That’s a ballteam that would have the post-season attention of any manufactured contender.

I went back and looked at the No. 11 overall picks of the last decade or so.

2021: James Bouknight, Charlotte. He’s been OK, nothing special, playing in 28 games and making 34.7 percent of his 3-point shots.

2020: Devin Vassell, San Antonio. One of a bushel of Spurs wings who shows some potential but hasn’t really stood out – 8.4 points per game over two seasons.

2019: Cameron Johnson, Minnesota. Traded immediately to Phoenix, Johnson is a key member of the NBA’s best team. A career 39-percent 3-point shooter.

2017: Malik Monk, Charlotte. Not a great player, but a talented wing who is trying to keep the Lakers off the Senior Tour.

2015: Myles Turner, Indiana. Rim-protecting big man who also can shoot. Wasn’t a good fit with Sabonis with the Pacers, but now an Indiana building block, with Sabonis traded.

2014: Doug McDermott, Denver. Journeyman who is a career 41.1% 3-point shooter. Not a great player, but valuable.

2013: Michael-Carter Williams, Philadelphia. Rookie of the year as a defensive-minded point guard but not really an impact player.

2012: Meyers Leonard, Portland. Quality shooting big man who never really was a big contributor.

2011: Klay Thompson, Golden State. Oh my.

2010: Cole Aldrich, New Orleans. Oh my, the other way. Immediately traded to the Thunder and never panned out.

Well, that’s enough. At least one huge hit. A big miss or two. Some good players in between.

But that’s the excitement of the draft. Sure, drafting in the top three increases the chances of hitting on a superstar. But drafting in the top 15 or so also increases the chances of hitting on talent.

With Sam Presti sitting on all those future first-round draft picks, the chances of landing another SGA- or Sabonis-type player increases.

I love Sabonis. Heck of a player. My favorite scene from Monday night was when he grabbed a defensive rebound in traffic, wheeled and dribbled out in transition, leading the Kings’ fast break.

Sabonis had a rough night with the ball – eight turnovers, as the Thunder swarmed him – but he’s highly-skilled and a wonderful passer.

Sabonis is like Gilgeous-Alexander. They are unorthodox players, which might explain why they dipped to 11th in their respective drafts.

I was sad to see Sabonis leave OKC after his rookie year, but it was necessary. The trade of Oladipo and Sabonis brought Paul George to the Thunder, and though PG’s two years in Oklahoma brought no playoff bounty, they solidified the future, with the trade to the Clippers for SGA.

It remains a heist. Just getting Gilgeous-Alexander for George was a good move. When that trade commenced in July 2019, SGA clearly was headed for a greater rest-of-his-career than was George. The only question was, how much of those careers would be spent with the Thunder and Clippers? Turns out, the Thunder has signed the blossoming Gilgeous-Alexander to an extended contract. So all worries ceased. Throw in all those draft picks (not to mention the one good season of Danilo Gallinari), and it was an epic trade for the Thunder.

Still, losing Sabonis was a bummer. A rough-and-tumble NBA center who also is skilled. That’s a valuable ballplayer. He’s a two-time all-star, and while those honors came in the Eastern Conference, when East all-stars were in short supply, it still signals Sabonis as a star.

Truth is, Sabonis and SGA are on the same level. Outstanding players that you can build around. They need help and lots of it to be part of championship-caliber, but the same also was true of LeBron James, so let’s not indict Sabonis and SGA too quickly.

Why Bud Wilkinson practiced with 13 players

One of the great stories from OU football lore is the spying scandal before the 1949 Sooners played Louisiana State in the Sugar Bowl .

Bud Wilkinson received word on December 30 of that year that three men had secretly filmed and scouted OU’s practice in Biloxi, Mississippi. So the next day, Wilkinson sent out a five-man team – OU videographer Ned Hockman, Sooner booster C.B. McDonald, a Biloxi photographer, a Biloxi police officer and a former Tulane football player.

They indeed found a man, former LSU player Piggy Barnes, apparently preparing to spy on the OU practice. The entire episode became a big deal, with Wilkinson quite angry with LSU officials.

“Absolutely furious,” then-OU president George Lynn Cross described Wilkinson.

OU historian Harold Keith, in his book Forty-Seven Straight , quoted Wilkinson assistant Pop Ivy as saying, “That was the only time I ever saw Bud real angry; his face was white.”

The spying didn’t work. OU routed LSU 35-0. But Wilkinson never forgot the experience and even cooked up a plan to do something about it.

The ScissorTales continue a series of Wilkinson interviews conducted by Georgia historian Loran Smith some four decades ago. Smith shared the transcripts with me, and I’m sharing them with you. And today, Wilkinson discusses how he would practice at bowl sites with 13 players on defense.

“Because of that experience (the LSU Sugar Bowl) … I was just never comfortable that you could control what would happen at a bowl game when you’re there for five days and you don’t really have any security that you can count on.

“And I don’t think there are a lot of people who are going to try to take advantage of that, but it was such a shock when this happened the first time.

“If you have 13 people, and they’re all wearing the same jersey, it’s almost impossible to find out who’s in the game or who isn’t. If you’re playing a 5-2 defense and you’ve got three linebackers in the game and five defensive secondary people, which is in and which one isn’t? They can’t tell, because all of them are making their moves, but the coaches know who the two guys are who are supposed to be in and who’s not in. So it’s really easy to coach.

“I just don’t think they’re any way you (opponents) can effectively get the defensive pattern if you’re doing it that way. The reason you’re not worried about offense is that they can know all the plays you’ve got, but they don’t know when you’re going to run it. But if they can practice against your (defensive) alignment, it’s a big help.

“We’d do it on the line of scrimmage, too. The line, you’re either odd or even or you’re in the gaps. It doesn’t make all that difference. It’s where the linebackers are shading or are they overshifting? Is the defensive secondary tilted right, tilted left, are they going to invert or whatever?

“You’re always going to have the two cornerbacks, so the other three guys are just set across the field. You don’t know really whether they’ve rolled up to the left, or whether they’ve rolled up to the right, because you don’t know which of these three deep guys is actually in the game. Those are two defenses where you’ve two and two. But who’s going to come with the snap is depended upon which way you’ve rolled up, and if they don’t know which way you’ve rolled up, they can’t tell who’s coming, because you’ve got two guys coming, and they don’t know who’s for real.

“They (the diversionary players) could go to the ball. We didn’t ever have, that close to a bowl, anything that approximated any full scrimmage. So it’s your first hit and your second and your step and then it’s just a scramble to the ball. So they’re not getting in anybody’s way.”

Mailbag: Bedlam basketball atmosphere

Not everyone was on my board with my Bedlam basketball column , which discussed the humdrum atmosphere at Lloyd Noble Center last Saturday.

Cassie: “I am one of the people who actually appreciated being at the game on Saturday. It’s a shame that you didn’t. Maybe you could find somewhere else to go on game days. Thankfully, your depressing article is not representative of everyone.”

Tramel: But it was representative of the majority. OU listed the crowd north of 10,000, which it wasn’t. But the amount of people wasn’t the big deal. Just the lack of excitement. There was none.

So the problem was, people didn't come. Those who did left early. Those who stayed never were excited. That’s a fate befalling many college basketball programs.

OKC Thunder schedule: How to watch the Thunder in 2021-22 NBA season

The List: NBA local television ratings

SBJ Research has released local television ratings for 27 of the 30 NBA teams, and the numbers are quite interesting.

The Warriors more than double any other franchise, with a 7.63 rating – which means 7.6 percent of total television households in the Bay Area are tuned in to a Golden State game.

The Thunder’s rating of 1.61 is 13th, so about in the middle.

The Lakers’ 1.84 more than triples the Clippers’ 0.55.

The Knickerbockers’ 1.43 doubles the Netropolitans’ 0.72.

The Nuggets’ 0.19 is alarming. That means about two in 1,000 Denver-area homes are watching Nikola Jokic. What?

Here’s the list:

1. Warriors 7.63

2. Cavaliers 3.74

3. 76ers 2.72

4. Bucks 2.61

5. Bulls 2.52

6. Celtics 2.37

7. Spurs 2.29

8. Trail Blazers 2.26

9. Pacers 1.95

10. Heat 1.88

11. Lakers 1.84

12. Suns 1.72

13. Thunder 1.61

14. Kings 1.56

15. Knickerbockers 1.43

16. Pelicans 1.26

17. Timberwolves 1.13

18. Rockets 1.01

19. Mavericks 0.99

20. Hawks .088

21. Pistons .087

22. Wizards .087

23. Hornets .084

24. Netropolitans .072

25. Clippers 0.55

26. Magic 0.27

27. Nuggets 0.19

Note: Data for the Grizzlies, Jazz and Raptors was not available.

