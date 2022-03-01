Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo pays out more than $22,400

Winners of the Feb. 24-27 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction shared a combined payout of more than $22,400, according to official results from the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association.

That’s down from the combined payout of more than $27,000 from the Feb. 28-March 1, 2020, Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo, but up from the $19,000 from the Feb. 22-24, 2019 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo.

The following winners are listed by event, place, name, time/score and prize amount. Each payoff was based on the payoff schedule per event; if all places were not filled, the payoff was to remain and monies for the places not filled were to be considered a ground split between placing contestants, according to the rodeo association’s website, gcpra.net.

Bareback riding

First place, Kooper Heimburg, 84, $571; second place, Kyle Charley, 82, $454; third place, Rio Lee, 81, $336; fourth place, Tyler Ferguson, 80, $218; and fifth place, Evan Betony, 79, $101.

Steer wrestling

First place, Newt Novich, 4.5, $350; second place, Jace Bleil, 5.3, $263; third place, Travis Reay, 5.4, $175; and fourth place, Mason Webber, 6.5, $88.

Tie down roping

First place, Nathan Clawson, 8.8, $425; second place, Tristan Mahoney, 9.7, $319; third place, Cole Robinson, 10.2, $212; and fourth place, Seth Hall, 10.3, $106

Incentive tie down roping

First place, Jonathan Jacobs, 18.7, $237; second place, Tyrel Richardson, 21.8, $178; and third place, Wade Hatch, 24.2, $124.

Breakaway roping

First place, Becky Mahoney, 2.3, $755; second place, Rayna Billingsley, 2.5, $599; third place, Justine Doka 2.7, $444; fourth place, Leigh Ann Billingsley, 2.8, $289; fifth place, Devin Robinson, 3.0, $67; and fifth place, Sierra Spratt, 3.0, $67.

Saddle bronc

First place, Jay Jouquin, 78, $849; second and third place, Greg Koehler, 71, $587; second and third place, Jacob Yazzie, 71, $587; fourth place, Leegene Barlow, 70, $324; and fifth place, Jacob Phillips, 68, $150.

No. 12 team roping header

First place, Clayton Eggers, 6.4, $514; second place, Owen Lepper, 6.9, $386; third place, Jody Tapia, 8.7, $257; and fourth place, Felicia Buechle, 9.2, $129.

No. 12 team roping heeler

First place, Zach Raley, 6.4, $514; second place, Rob Black, 6.9, $386; third place, Kyle McCabe, 8.7, $257; and fourth place, Cameron Buechle, 9.2 $129.

Team roping header

First place, Jesstin McNett, 6.2, $611; second place, Clayton Eggers, 6.4, $367; and third place, Derrick Begay, 6.8, $245.

Team Roping Heeler

First place, Robert Murphy, 6.2, $611; second place, Zach Raley, 6.4, $367; and third place, Colter Todd, 6.8, $245.

Barrel Racing

First place, Ashley Haller, 17.32, $974; second place, Jenna Humble, 17.44, $794; third place, Rylea Platts, 17.61, $649; fourth place, Samantha Shannon, 17.65, $469; fifth place, Nina Baldenegro, 17.66, $361; sixth place, Clara Ness, 17.68, $180; seventh and eighth place, Christina Gould, 17.69, $90; and seventh and eighth place, Wendy Platts, 17.69, $90.

Incentive barrel racing

First place, Terra Gerling, 18.03, $523; second place, Hope Delaware, 18.05, $416; third and fourth place, JC Hawk, 18.16, $254; third and fourth place, Shannon Cuff, 18.16, $254; and fifth place, Shancee Brown, 18.18, $92.

Bull riding

First place, Caelan Reynolds, 88, $988, $77; second place, Hunter Kelly, 83, $818, $77; third place, Casey Haynes, 70, $648, $77; fourth place, Brandon Reynolds, 68, $477, $77.

Bull riding day money