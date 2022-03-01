ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ex-Obama education chief won't run for Chicago mayor

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkPzS_0eSbCuGq00
© Francis Rivera

Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan will not mount a bid to become mayor of Chicago in 2023, he said, ending months of speculation he helped stoke as he became increasingly critical of the incumbent.

Duncan, 57, said in a statement released Tuesday that he would keep his position running a gun violence prevention organization, Chicago CRED.

“I am exactly where I need to be, doing the work I love. I have never been part of a more courageous and committed team. The best way I can serve our city is to stay laser focused on reducing gun violence and stay engaged at our sites, on the streets and in the lives of our participants,” Duncan said in a statement. “After a lot of thought, I have decided I will not be running for Mayor but will work with anyone serious about making our city safer.”

A Duncan adviser declined to offer any more details about his decision to forgo the race.

Duncan had raised his profile in recent months with vocal criticism of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her approach to Chicago’s rising crime rate. In January, he told reporters he was considering a run after delivering a plan to revamp the city’s police department.

Duncan served as chief executive of Chicago Public Schools under Mayor Richard Daley before leaving in 2009 to join President Obama ’s administration as education chief.

Lightfoot’s tenure has been beset by crises since she took office in 2019, from the coronavirus pandemic and a high-profile fight with city teachers over returning to the classroom to rising violence that led to more homicides last year than at any point since the 1990s.

Lightfoot, a Democrat, finished first in the all-candidate primary in 2019, then coasted to a nearly 50-point victory over the second-place finisher, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, a fellow Democrat.

She is likely to face one or more prominent challengers next year. Chicago political activists and strategists point to state Rep. Kam Buckner (D), Alderman Roderick Sawyer, Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson as potential candidates. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D), who ran for and lost a race for mayor in 2015, is also considered a potential candidate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
The Associated Press

Russians, Belarusians out of Paralympics amid boycott risk

Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus. The about-face came less than 24 hours after the International Paralympic Committee announced it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete when...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
Person
Jesus
Person
Arne Duncan
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

492K+
Followers
59K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy