Amazon's gaming chair deals are offering up one of the best gaming chairs for a lowest ever price today. The Razer Iskur X has returned to only $249.99 (previously $400) for a huge discount of $149. This is the cheapest price that we have seen this particular gaming chair retail for, and while it has been this rate a handful of times throughout February, the Razer Iskur X has also shot back up to full MSRP just as often, too. That's what makes this gaming chair deal so significant, you can bag one of the best for an all-star price.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO