POTUS

John Bolton: Not accurate to say 'Trump's behavior somehow deterred the Russians'

The Hill
 1 day ago
Former national security adviser John Bolton pushed back against the idea that former President Trump ’s behavior discouraged Russian military aggression while he was in office, saying, “It’s just not accurate to say that Trump's behavior somehow deterred the Russians.”

During an interview with Bolton, Newsmax host Rob Schmitt said that “there is something to be said, though, about the simple fact that there was not aggression during the four years” Trump was in office, noting a list of actions that the Washington think tank Brookings Institution said the Trump administration took against Russia.

“I mean, he took a very tough stance against Russia. I'm surprised you don't think that he would have handled it better than Joe Biden ,” Schmitt told Bolton.

“He did not,” Bolton replied. “We didn't sanction Nord Stream 2. We should have. We should have brought the project to an end. We did impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs and several others because of their sales of S-400 anti-aircraft systems to other countries. But in almost every case, the sanctions were imposed with Trump complaining about it, saying we were being too hard.”

The Trump-era national security adviser claimed the former president did not know where Ukraine was on a map and said he believed Russia did not take more aggressive actions while Trump was in office because Russia “didn’t feel that their military was ready.”

“The fact is that he barely knew where Ukraine was. He once asked John Kelly, his second chief of staff, if Finland were a part of Russia. It’s just not accurate to say that Trump's behavior somehow deterred the Russians,” Bolton said.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump, slammed Bolton's comments in a statement to The Hill.

“John Bolton was fired because he believes anything less than war is not enough. President Trump ensured peace during his administration and ended wars, making Bolton irrelevant," Budowich said.

A majority of Americans believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president, according to a poll released last week.

A Harvard Center for American Political Studies-Harris Poll survey last week found that 62 percent of those polled believed Putin would not be moving against Ukraine if Trump were still in office.

Pamela Montgomery
19h ago

Putin probably wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still in office. he probably would have invaded the Whitehouse and had an office right next to trump!!!!

Travis Wagoner
18h ago

The fact that Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map and asked if Finland was part of Russia shows he was never fit for office to begin with. That's basic geography.

Jeffrey Gallagher
16h ago

to be sure, what you wrote is incorrect. The door I'm report has nothing in it concerning the Democrats spying, but it does confirm it was Trump asking Russia to do the spying for them to help them. there is no question that Trump enlisted Russia to spy on Hillary Clinton. The same Trump who tried to extort the president of the Ukraine. thankfully the president of the Ukraine today is showing the kind of courage and bravery it took to rebuff Trump's extortion efforts. my guess is that you are severely undereducated and believe only information spewing from the single Source most likely foe news

