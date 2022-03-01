ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Spring, winter team up to produce this week's Tremendous 10 poll

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMUF0_0eSbC7Xq00

Spring achievements along with winter playoff performances lead this week's Tremendous 10 poll. The poll will be open until noon on Friday.

Bartow sophomore Red Oxley (softball) pitched 12 no-hit innings in two games and recorded all 36 outs by strikeouts. She walked three batters and two others reached on errors. She also batted .500.

George Jenkins freshmen Chelsi Williams (girls track and field) set two county records in the George Jenkins Invitational. She ran 14.12 to win the 100-meter hurdles, breaking the record of 14.13 seconds set by Auburndale's Tyra Thomas last year. She also won the long jump with a new mark of 19-1.25 breaking the mark of 18-10.50 set by Ocatavious Freeman in 2011. Williams also won the 300 hurdles and the triple jump.

Lakeland Christian junior Ori Gotauco scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the Vikings' 2-1 victory over Benjamin in the Class 3A state championship girls soccer match. It was her 10th-goal of the season, tying her with Kaelyn Diaz, who also scored.

George Jenkins senior Corban Little (baseball) threw a perfect game and struck out 15 of the 21 batters he faced in the Eagles' 4-0 victory over Ridge Community.

Tenoroc junior Kris Hunter (boys wrestling) defeated sixth-ranked Mason Medina of Bishop Moore 12-7 in the 126-pound final of the Class 1A, Region 2 tournament at Palm Bay. Hunter (52-7) became the first three-time state qualifier in school history.

Tenoroc junior wrestler DJ Gillins (boys wrestling) defeated Crystal River's Tim Gray, 3-1 in sudden victory in the 220-pound final. Gillins (54-6) is currently ranked No. 4 in the state.

Winter Haven junior Isaac Celiscar scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Blue Devils over Lakeland, 49-39, in the Class 6A- Region 2 final.

Lakeland Christian senior Brody Donay led the Vikings going 3-for-4 with two of home runs and three RBI in the Vikings' 4-2 victory over Seffner Christian.

Victory Christian's Gio Diaz finished first out of 44 throwers in the shot put at the Calvary Christian Warrior Invitational. His throw of 48-2.75 was a personal record and is the leading throw so far this season in Class 1A.

Lakeland Christian senior CJ Smith LCS won the high jump with a mark of 5-11.75 at the Warrior Invitational.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Spring, winter team up to produce this week's Tremendous 10 poll

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Lakeland, FL
Sports
City
Auburndale, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Bartow, FL
The Associated Press

Russians, Belarusians out of Paralympics amid boycott risk

Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus. The about-face came less than 24 hours after the International Paralympic Committee announced it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete when...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Track And Field#Christian#Eagles#Ridge Community
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
The Ledger

The Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy