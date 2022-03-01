Spring, winter team up to produce this week's Tremendous 10 poll

Spring achievements along with winter playoff performances lead this week's Tremendous 10 poll. The poll will be open until noon on Friday.

Bartow sophomore Red Oxley (softball) pitched 12 no-hit innings in two games and recorded all 36 outs by strikeouts. She walked three batters and two others reached on errors. She also batted .500.

George Jenkins freshmen Chelsi Williams (girls track and field) set two county records in the George Jenkins Invitational. She ran 14.12 to win the 100-meter hurdles, breaking the record of 14.13 seconds set by Auburndale's Tyra Thomas last year. She also won the long jump with a new mark of 19-1.25 breaking the mark of 18-10.50 set by Ocatavious Freeman in 2011. Williams also won the 300 hurdles and the triple jump.

Lakeland Christian junior Ori Gotauco scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the Vikings' 2-1 victory over Benjamin in the Class 3A state championship girls soccer match. It was her 10th-goal of the season, tying her with Kaelyn Diaz, who also scored.

George Jenkins senior Corban Little (baseball) threw a perfect game and struck out 15 of the 21 batters he faced in the Eagles' 4-0 victory over Ridge Community.

Tenoroc junior Kris Hunter (boys wrestling) defeated sixth-ranked Mason Medina of Bishop Moore 12-7 in the 126-pound final of the Class 1A, Region 2 tournament at Palm Bay. Hunter (52-7) became the first three-time state qualifier in school history.

Tenoroc junior wrestler DJ Gillins (boys wrestling) defeated Crystal River's Tim Gray, 3-1 in sudden victory in the 220-pound final. Gillins (54-6) is currently ranked No. 4 in the state.

Winter Haven junior Isaac Celiscar scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Blue Devils over Lakeland, 49-39, in the Class 6A- Region 2 final.

Lakeland Christian senior Brody Donay led the Vikings going 3-for-4 with two of home runs and three RBI in the Vikings' 4-2 victory over Seffner Christian.

Victory Christian's Gio Diaz finished first out of 44 throwers in the shot put at the Calvary Christian Warrior Invitational. His throw of 48-2.75 was a personal record and is the leading throw so far this season in Class 1A.

Lakeland Christian senior CJ Smith LCS won the high jump with a mark of 5-11.75 at the Warrior Invitational.

