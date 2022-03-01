ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Early polling is encouraging for Florida Republican leaders

By Bill Cotterell
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDwPA_0eSbC6f700

The comedian George Carlin used to do a TV news satire in his stand-up routine, with a bit that went, “A new nationwide poll indicates that, if the election were held today, everybody would be real surprised because they think it’s not until next November….”

Of course, he was right. Any question that starts, “If the election were held today…” ignores the important fact that a major factor in any campaign is that the election is not being held right now. And all candidates, frontrunners and also-rans alike, will tell you that polls eight months before the big day are not weather vanes of things to come.

So OK, all caveats duly noted, a new survey by University of North Florida researchers in late February is discouraging news for Democrats. Horrible news, in fact.

“Bottom Line, it’s good to be a Republican in Florida,” UNF political science professor Michael Binder, director of the UNF Public Opinion Research Laboratory, said of his survey.

The poll showed Gov. Ron DeSantis holding more than a 20-point lead over his two top Democratic opponents. And it indicated Sen. Marco Rubio is headed for a third term in Washington with a double-digit lead over Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings, his Democratic challenger in the U.S. Senate race.

Of course, we haven’t seen them campaign yet and the races will tighten up.

People aren’t focused on politics, to the extent that they will be after the summer primaries, and who can say how President Joe Biden’s unpopularity will factor into the race?

More from Bill Cotterell

The survey by UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab put Biden’s approval rating at 36%.

How important is that?

Well, a Gallup Poll in 1994 pegged President Clinton’s overall job approval at 46%, just before Democrats lost 53 seats in the House. In 2010, President Obama’s approval was 45% and the party lost 63 Seats in the House, four of them in Florida. And President Trump’s score sank to 40% four years ago, when the Republicans lost 41 seats.

That goes for governors, too.

How much of a millstone Biden will be depends on inflation, COVID, crime, Vladimir Putin, the Southwest border crisis — and, particularly, whether the Republicans nominate grown-ups or wild-eyed lunatics in some close races.

But Florida, where the GOP just recently took the lead in voter registration, seems secure for Rubio and DeSantis at the moment.

DeSantis led Rep. Charlie Crist 55% to 34% in Binder’s new poll. Against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the governor’s lead was 55-32%. Rubio led Demings by 46-34%.

The numbers are not surprising, echoing a few previous polls but with larger leads for both Republicans. Crist — a former Republican governor who ran as a Democrat and lost a close one in 2014 — had a comfortable lead over Fried in the Democratic primary. State Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, polled only 4% among Democrats.

There were large numbers of undecided Democrats, whose votes will tighten the race as they make up their minds — or don’t vote — next summer.

The polling data also offered one enticing little nugget political junkies can chew on. When Republican voters were asked their preference for president in 2024, DeSantis led Trump 44 to 41%.

Well, it is Florida, and the incumbent governor should be strong in his own state. And since the question was only put to GOP voters in the survey, the sample size is small, so the margin of error exceeds the gap in Trump-DeSantis numbers.

Still, if Trump doesn’t run again, DeSantis is clearly the crowd favorite for ’24.

“With a lot of speculation about a possible presidential bid from DeSantis, we thought this would be an interesting hypothetical,” Binder said. “It turned out to be pretty close, with DeSantis up by three points against Trump. With both of them calling Florida home, this is a pivotal state and an outlier, compared to national polling on this race.”

Florida’s top-tier elections are usually close and polls are often wrong. But not by double digits — even this far before the elections.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat Capitol reporter. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Poll: 62% of voters say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

Most U.S. voters say Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president, according to a newly released survey. The Harvard-Harris poll first reported Friday by The Hill found that 62% of registered voters surveyed believe the attack on Ukraine would not have happened with Mr. Trump in the White House, including 85% of Republicans, 63% of independents, and 38% of Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Val Demings
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
George Carlin
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Florida House#Republican Leaders#Democrats#Democratic#U S Senate#Unf#Gallup
The Independent

CPAC 2022 live: Don Jr makes false claims about Biden drug policy as Trump leads presidential straw poll

Donald Trump easily won a straw poll of conservative activists on their preference for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.Nearly 60 per cent of attendees voted for Mr Trump, while Florida governor Ron DeSantis came second with 28 per cent of the votes.During his headline speech on Saturday night, the former president again praised Russian president Vladimir Putin and called the US “stupid”.He also blamed President Joe Biden for Russian aggression and claimed the invasion would not have happened with him in office during a rambling address to the GOP faithful.The former president also praised...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Times

Among conservatives, Ted Cruz’s star eclipsed by the rise of Ron DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. — Conservatives have soured on Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas firebrand who catapulted to stardom at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2016 and placed second in the Republican presidential primary won that year by Donald Trump. Conservatives at CPAC mostly say Mr. Trump remains their No....
U.S. POLITICS
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

1K+
Followers
929
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy