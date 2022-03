Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) released a data report on women's cannabis shopping habits as the demographic group continues to gain market share, up 3.3% since 2019. "Cannabis has plenty of stigmas and stereotypes, but the data doesn't lie – it has a broad appeal to people of all ages, sexes, and socioeconomic statuses," Jessica Billingsley, Akerna’s CEO said. "I expect to see more and more brands targeting their products and marketing towards women in the coming years. Otherwise, they will risk losing participation in this growing market to the competition who does."

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO