Wrestling state champs, school records: Vote for PrepXtra athlete of the week for Feb. 20-27

Here are this week's boys candidates:

Andy Cable, Pigeon Forge wrestling: Cable won his second consecutive state championship, beating Signal Mountain's Noah Shriner in a 10-1 major decision to win the A 126-pound class. He ends his season with a 29-3 record.

Kodiak Cannedy, Greeneville wrestling: Cannedy won his fourth consecutive state championship, pinning White House's Kyle Watts in less than a minute in the A 170-pound class championship match. He finishes the season with a 32-2 record.

Hunter Mason, Greeneville wrestling: Mason won his third consecutive state championship, beating Sycamore's Luke London by technical fall in the A 145-pound class championship match. He ends the season with a 25-1 record.

Carlos Orr, Gatlinburg-Pittman basketball: Orr led Gatlinburg-Pittman in its Region 1-2A quarterfinal win over Chuckey-Doak with 35 points and 11 rebounds, and he had a second double-double in the District 2-2A championship with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Pressley Patterson, Knoxville Catholic basketball: Patterson surpassed 1,000 career points, becoming the third member of Catholic's roster to do so. He co-led the team with 27 points in the Irish's Division II-AA state quarterfinal victory over MUS.

Micah Simpson, Morristown East basketball: Simpson broke the Hurricanes' school record for single-game three-pointers with 10 en route to scoring 40 points in a 90-46 victory over West Ridge in the Region 1-4A quarterfinal.

Lance Williams, Alcoa wrestling: Williams won his second state championship, pinning Fulton's Seth Vaughn in 2:49 in the A 285 championship match. He finished the season undefeated with a 27-0 record.

Here are this week's girls candidates:

Lauren Bailey, Greeneville basketball: Bailey led with 31 points in Greeneville's upset of Grainger to win the District 2-3A championship and added 18 in the team's 70-point win over Unicoi County in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal.

Jenna Baines, Greeneville wrestling: Baines placed second in the 107-pound class at the TSSAA state wrestling championships. She lost in a 3-1 decision to Clarksville's Ella'lina Gonzalez in the championship match. She finishes the season with a 28-2 record.

Bailey Burgess, Bearden basketball: Burgess scored her 300th career three-pointer and led Bearden with 17 points in a 75-31 win over Central in the Region 2-4A quarterfinals.

Scout Holguin, Carter wrestling: Holguin placed second in the 120-pound weight class at the TSSAA state wrestling championships. She lost in a 7-4 decision to Northwest's Roseanna Vaughan in the championship match.

Ella Murphey, Hardin Valley wrestling: Murphey won her second consecutive wrestling state title, pinning Gibbs's Trinity Lynn in 2:34 in the 185-pound class championship match. She finishes with an undefeated 15-0 season record.

Leah Stinnett, Gatlinburg-Pittman basketball: Stinnett, a sophomore, recorded the first triple-double in program history with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Highlanders' Region 1-2A quarterfinal win over Chuckey-Doak.

Jailynn Tindall, Carter wrestling: Tindall placed second in the 145-pound class at the TSSAA state wrestling championships. She was pinned by Bartlett's Maggie Graham in 5:29 in the championship match. She ends the season with a 33-2 record.

