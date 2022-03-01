ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's 40-mile convoy has stalled on its way to Kyiv, a U.S. official says

By Bill Chappell
 1 day ago
A satellite image captured Monday by Maxar Technologies shows a Russian military convoy southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine. Maxar

Logistics problems are stalling a massive Russian convoy that's pushing its way toward Kyiv, according to a senior U.S. defense official. The convoy, which has been measured as stretching for 40 miles, is apparently being hampered by fuel and food shortages.

The news comes as Russia continues to concentrate attacks on the large cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

As night fell on Ukraine Tuesday, the Russia's large convoy was still about 18 miles north of Kyiv — representing little or no change from Monday, the official said. They added that some elements within the military column are "literally out of gas" and having difficulty feeding their troops.

"The U.S. says about 80% of the estimated 190,000 Russian troops that rimmed Ukraine are now in the country," NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman reports. "About 400 missiles have been fired by the Russians since the invasion began last week."

The official told reporters it's possible that the Russians are now regrouping and their leaders are rethinking their invasion strategy. Since the war began last week, Ukraine's military — and its regular citizens — have repeatedly shown a willingness to engage with the Russian force.

Despite Russia's vastly larger armed forces, Ukraine's airspace remains contested, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's country currently mounting a viable defense, the senior defense official said.

As in the first days of the war, Russia's military appears to be having more success in southern Ukraine, the official said.

l fidler
1d ago

these soldiers need to turn around and go after Putin. the country will suffer for decades after this stunt

George Batcheler
1d ago

I am opposed to direct military intervention by U.S.A. And NATO in the Ukraine, however; with the stalled Russian assaults, missed objectives, and limited advances….I do now see the possibility of a no fly zone along the Ukraine’s western border nearest to the Nato nations….the zone could be limited in depth and would be far enough away from the operational zones of Russians forces….this would allow for an area where military and humanitarian supplies could be brought into Ukraine without Russian AirPower interdicting it…it would also provide for an area of Ukraine to move the government if Kyev were to fall… we should be sending the Ukrainians large numbers of attack and targeting drones to be used against those stalled Russian columns…focusing on the resupply/ fuel trucks and command vehicles…

David Mitchell
1d ago

Reminds me of Operation Market Garden. I wonder if the Ukrainians haven’t attacked it. There’s a lot of equipment and troops out in the open.

