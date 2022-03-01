ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

As Russia's Ukraine war intensifies, some warn nuclear escalation is possible

By Geoff Brumfiel
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yj1H_0eSbBuJ300
A 2020 test of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia. Russia has the world's largest nuclear arsenal. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service /AP

Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave orders to his nation's nuclear forces. Yesterday the U.S. said it would not respond with changes to its own nuclear posture.

"At this time we see no reason to change our own alert levels," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Some experts, though, are worried about the possibility of nuclear escalation. Here's why.

The exact meaning of Putin's order remains unclear

In a brief clip, Putin is shown speaking to two stony-faced generals about the country's nuclear forces.

"He basically said, 'Because of all these hostile or aggressive statements and aggressive policies, we should start this special mode of combat duty of our deterrent forces,'" says Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research in Geneva, Switzerland.

It's unclear what a "special mode of combat duty" actually is. One possibility, says Podvig, is that the order activated the nation's nuclear command and control system.

"Normally, in peacetime, the command and control system is configured in a way that makes the transmission of an actual command very much impossible," he says. "It's like you could press the button, but then nothing happens, because the button is not connected to anything."

Putin's order may have meant he wanted the button activated.

Then again, it may not.

Podvig says a follow-up statement from the Russian Ministry of Defence implied it may just mean upping the staffing at facilities that support nuclear weapons. It could be "they just added a few more people to the crews," Podvig says.

Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons at the ready

Russia has more nuclear weapons than any other nation on earth, according to Hans Kristensen, director of the nuclear information project at the Federation of American Scientists.

"We estimate that they have about 4,500 or so nuclear warheads in their military stockpile," he says.

For now, Russia's largest nukes — aboard its submarines, bombers and intercontinental ballistic missiles — appear to be at their usual level of alert, Kristensen says. But the nation's stockpile also includes nearly 2,000 so-called tactical nuclear weapons, which are kept in storage facilities throughout Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ar5U_0eSbBuJ300
Russia's Iskander missile system is currently being used in the conflict in Ukraine. It can launch both conventional missiles and battlefield nuclear weapons. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP

"They were developed for the purpose of fighting a limited regional battle. Sort of a nuclear war in a very small area," says Kristensen.

The U.S. also has around 100 nuclear bombs stationed across Europe that could be used for tactical nuclear warfare.

The Kremlin's battlefield weapons can be launched on the same short-range missiles Russia is currently using to bombard Ukraine, such as its Iskander ballistic missile.

Right now, there's no indication that the battlefield nukes have been pulled out of storage.

Russia says it would only use nukes as a last resort, but some are skeptical

Russia officially says it would only use nuclear weapons if the nation's very survival was at risk. But not everyone thinks its nuclear rules are so clear-cut.

"A lot of people have questioned whether the bar for Russian nuclear use is as high as its official statements say," says Olga Oliker with the International Crisis Group.

In 2018, the Pentagon's nuclear posture review warned that Russia might use a battlefield nuke to "'de-escalate' a conflict on terms favorable to Russia." In other words, Russia might detonate a smaller weapon to get its opponents to back off.

That statement was somewhat controversial among arms control experts at the time. Oliker believes such action would only possibly happen in a direct war with NATO forces.

In the current conflict with Ukraine, "I think it's very unlikely that Moscow is just going to lob a nuclear weapon at something," she says. "Obviously it's been a week when a lot of people's assumptions have been challenged, but I'll cling to this one for a while."

The risk of miscalculation is higher than it's been in years

Putin's latest statements may amount to little more than nuclear saber-rattling, says Jeffrey Lewis, a senior scholar at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

"Putin has had a pretty bad-news week," he says. "The Ukrainian army is fighting back, which he didn't expect, the Russian army is performing dreadfully. They are indiscriminately shelling civilian areas. Those things all make him look weak, and the best way to push those headlines down a little bit is a nuclear threat."

But Lewis says there is still plenty of nuclear risk. Putin has already miscalculated in his invasion of Ukraine.

"What would happen if the Russian warning system had a false alarm in the middle of a crisis like this?" he asks. "Would Putin know it was a false alarm? Or would he jump to the wrong conclusion?"

Even if the short-range battlefield nukes are still on the shelf, thousands of Russian and American long-range missiles are ready to launch in just minutes. That threat hangs over everything as the conflict in Ukraine drags on.

Comments / 291

Mary Patton
1d ago

so he's gonna start the end 💙🙏📖 who will survive and who wants to be in a bunker with him 💔🇨🇳💔 Heavenly Father, I know without a shadow of a doubt you are the Truth the Light and the Only way that I will be allowed into your kingdom have mercy Father on my children and my grandchildren souls 📖 you are n always was my light 🙏🙏🙏 forgive me for my sins against you and for your mercy on my soul 📖 I have always loved you 💙🙏💙

Reply(26)
78
Witchqueen New Orleans
1d ago

I have felt like I am in a nightmare and can't wake up since the China virus took over🐲 China and Russia are all about population control and just plain CONTROL ‼️

Reply(13)
41
Jo Bristow
1d ago

well were still the only country that has dropped not 1 but 2 ATOMIC bombs on another country... he needs to think before he sends missiles

Reply(24)
35
Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jeffrey Lewis
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Warfare#Russian#White House
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
WFLA

Russian propaganda video from 2018 shows nukes hitting Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A video from 2018 is resurfacing on social media after Russia’s Dictator, Vladimir Putin, ordered his nuclear forces into “special combat readiness,” on Sunday. In the video, Putin claims that the country has an “invincible” nuclear-powered cruise missile that is capable of striking any place on the planet. The animated […]
FLORIDA STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy