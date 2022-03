Photo by Ray Sangga Kusuma on Unsplash. So many people and organizations are dedicated to helping people. One of the benefits of helping people whether it's in your community or not is that you can grow as a person. You feel good when you help somebody. You can also feel a sense of purpose. People who are born with passion and compassion, or who have achieved success in life, have found ways to give back to help people everywhere.

