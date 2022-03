It is hard to believe that Yellowstone Park is turning 150 years old. I mean clearly, the area is older than that. But the park itself sure has aged well. It was March of 1872 when President Ulysses S. Grant signed the bill that would establish our nation's first national park. 150 years later, the park is visited by people from all over the world. With at least 4.78 million visitors in 2021 alone. Making it one of the most popular places to visit on the planet.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO