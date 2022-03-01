ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
 1 day ago
Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) price has increased 4.17% over the past 24 hours to $0.13. Over the past week, DOGE has experienced an uptick of over 2.0%, moving from $0.13 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $0.73. The chart below...

