Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) PT Lowered to $20 at Stifel on Negative tab-cel Feedback from FDA, but Overall Data Seen as Supportive of Approval

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)is uniquely positioned to leverage the growing worldwide awareness of the potential of cannabinoids and the rising demand for rare cannabinoids. The company has begun this year on a high, following the 2021 acquisition of BayMedica and the launch of cannabicitran (“CBT”) sales. “With the launch of business-to-business sales of CBT in the health and wellness sector, InMed has further expanded its portfolio and its presence in the growing rare cannabinoid market,” reports a recent article. “CBT is the first of several new products InMed is planning to launch in the first half of 2022 in response to growing demand. ‘By midyear, we expect to have at least four rare cannabinoids available for the health and wellness markets, positioning us as a leading large-scale supplier of high-quality rare cannabinoids in these sectors,’ stated Shane Johnson, SVP and general manager of InMed’s subsidiary and recent acquisition BayMedica… For 2022, InMed expects to build on the successes achieved in 2021, especially the acquisition and integration of BayMedica, to secure consistent revenue growth and further advance its pharmaceutical drug development programs, transitioning to become a leading B2B supplier of rare cannabinoids in the consumer health and wellness market.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 HOURS AGO