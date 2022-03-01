ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) PT Lowered to $20 at Stifel on Negative tab-cel Feedback from FDA, but Overall Data Seen as Supportive of Approval

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett lowered the price target on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) to $20.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining a Buy rating, following...

www.streetinsider.com

Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones index jumped more than 800 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
