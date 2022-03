The Bengals have a franchise quarterback, already one of the best in the league. With that luxury comes a responsibility, and the Bengals seem to realize it. “He’s the real deal,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Tuesday regarding Joe Burrow, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “Our job, like I said when we drafted him, is to support him in the best way we can. This league is about quarterbacks. And when you have one, you’ve gotta support him the best way you can.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO