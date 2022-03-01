ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

10 hurt, 7 dead in February shootings

By Braley Dodson
 1 day ago

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The area continues to see fewer shootings compared to the same time last year, according to a crime analysis from News13.

The analysis – which studies shootings in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina – has identified 49 shootings this year, as of information obtained by Tuesday afternoon. Last year, there were 63 shootings in the area by the end of February.

Of the 28 days in February, there was a shooting on 15 of them, with the longest streak of gun violence lasting over a seven-day period.

Of the shootings, seven led to a death. There were ten people injured and seven killed from gun violence in February.

The majority of shootings this year have been clustered in Florence County, whereas the Darlington County area appeared to be one of the epicenters of gun violence last year.

February’s hotspots include Myrtle Beach (with four), four shootings investigated by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, three investigated by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, two investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and two under the Horry County Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Of the 22 shootings in February, there have been arrests in 12 of them. Two were potentially accidental and one was potentially justified after a homeowner shot someone they thought was trying to break into their property.

Of the seven deaths, four have been solved by arrests, one is potentially justified and two have not yet ended with an arrest.

Those unsolved homicides include a Feb. 13 shooting on Lovell Court near Conway, where police found the victim on the side of the road after being shot multiple times. The victim, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was taken to a hospital, where they died. Investigators found two vehicles at the scene that had their windows shot out.

The other unsolved murder took place on Feb. 23 at 18420 Airbase Road in Scotland County near Wagra m after three men robbed a gaming business. The store’s owner, Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih, was shot during a struggle with the robbers. He later died from his injuries.

