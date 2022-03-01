ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global risks cloud Fed's policy pivot as Powell heads to Congress

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's plan to end the loose money policies used to fight the coronavirus pandemic is facing an unexpectedly early test as the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses new economic and financial risks already being felt in global markets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to...

www.streetinsider.com

Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Fed overhauls investment and trading rules following resignations of top officials

The Federal Reserve on Friday overhauled its trading rules for policymakers and staffers, rewriting previous guidelines that central bankers said were insufficient amid the resignations of three top policymakers. The rules mirror a general outline offered by Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell in October. But the additional details reflect tougher standards and the culmination of a review that sought to regain public trust after the financial activities of top officials — including regional bank presidents Eric Rosengren and Robert Kaplan, and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida — came under heightened scrutiny.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Who Will Benefit More From Upcoming Rate Hikes: Bank of America or Wells Fargo?

Both are large banks that are expected to benefit immensely in a rising-rate environment. Rising rates increase the interest most banks make on loans and securities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Powell: Fed on Track to Raise Rates This Month, Ukraine Effect Unclear

Financial-market participants have continued to expect the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates this month, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks Wednesday validated that sentiment. ‘Inflation increased sharply last year and is now running well above our longer-run objective of 2%," he said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

NY Fed's Williams says U.S. economy not in stagflation scenario

March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds uncertainty to the U.S. economic outlook and may boost near-term inflation, but household savings and strong economic growth should help limit the damage, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday. Higher oil prices stemming from the crisis...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve's benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global supply pressures eased in February, New York Fed says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Global supply chain pressures eased in February as backlogs and delivery times improved in several key markets and a measure of ocean shipping costs declined, according to new data from the New York Federal Reserve released on Thursday. The New York Fed’s supply chain pressure index, first...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fed Chair Powell Gets Antsy - Near-Term Risk

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks tomorrow. In this video I talk about near-term risks that could follow through the summer. That may start tomorrow. I'll touch on some of those points here below. Fed Chair Powell Speaks Tomorrow To Congress. Fed Chair Powell speaks to Congress tomorrow. In the face...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ukraine war, surging inflation and wild price swings: Here’s how some see the state of stock market as Biden readies crucial State of the Union.

What’s the state of the market? That’s what many on Wall Street want to know, amid a continuing war in Eastern Europe, doggedly high inflation, stomach-churning volatility in stocks and other assets, and a Federal Reserve that is slowly draining Wall Street’s punchbowl of easy money. “We’re...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Atlantic City Press

Powell tells Congress Fed will raise rates in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made clear Wednesday that the Fed will begin raising interest rates this month in a high-stakes effort to restrain surging inflation. In a testimony he delivered to a congressional committee, Powell cautioned that the economic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are “highly uncertain.” He said the Fed will “need to be nimble” in responding to unexpected changes resulting from the war or the far-reaching sanctions that the United States and Europe have imposed in response. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate several times this year beginning with its March 15-16 meeting. In his testimony, Powell provided little additional guidance about how fast the Fed would do so. A rate hike next month would be the first since 2018. And it would mark the beginning of a delicate challenge for the Fed: It wants to increase rates enough to bring down inflation, which is at a four-decade high, but not so fast as to choke off growth and hiring.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Congress Shouldn’t Make the Fed’s Job Harder

Judging U.S. fiscal policy just now is unusually difficult. As the pandemic appears to recede, the economic outlook is hard to assess, and President Joe Biden’s priorities are still in flux. No hard and fast rules guide policy makers’ choices in such circumstances. Still, a couple of general principles deserve more attention than they’re getting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Zelensky says Nato responsible for further deaths

Volodymyr Zelensky said Nato would be responsible for the deaths of Ukrainians due to its refusal to help Kyiv protect its skies from Russian warplanes.“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address. Nato turned down Mr Zelensky’s request for a no-fly zone to avoid being drawn into conflict with Russia but the Ukrainian president said the alliance “has given the green light” to an escalated Russian aerial campaign.Mr Zelensky earlier urged the world to “wake up”...
MILITARY

