Panel kills bill allowing public money for private education

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has rejected legislation backers say would improve Idaho education through competition but that opponents say would harm education by transferring more than $1 billion of public money to private and religious schools.

The House Education Committee voted 8-7 on Tuesday to kill the bill that allowed qualifying families to get $6,000 per student from the state for private tutoring or tuition at private schools.

Opponents say the measure violates the Idaho Constitution that requires a uniform system of free public education. Some bill backers agreed with that assessment but also said they disagreed with the Idaho Constitution.

The post Panel kills bill allowing public money for private education appeared first on Local News 8 .

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

